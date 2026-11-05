Maya Jama Net Worth Surges to Over £4 Million Amid Celebrity Traitors Success and Business Expansions

Maya Jama's business empire MIJ & Co Entertainment Ltd is now valued at more than £4 million, up from £2.63 million, as her financial portfolio expands through brand deals, property, and television roles following her appearance on Celebrity Traitors.

Maya Jama, the 32-year-old television presenter, has seen her financial standing reach new heights following her high-profile stint on the hit series The Celebrity Traitors. Her company, MIJ & Co Entertainment Ltd, was recently valued at more than £4 million, marking a significant increase from the £2.63 million valuation recorded just one year prior. This substantial growth in net worth coincides with her continued prominence in the entertainment industry and her strategic business expansions across multiple sectors.

Business Growth and Financial Metrics

According to documents lodged at Companies House, Maya Jama's business empire has experienced a remarkable surge in value, increasing by almost £1.4 million over the past twelve months. The latest accounts reveal that her firm held nearly £2.5 million in the bank by the end of January this year, in addition to investments worth almost £1.4 million. These figures underscore the success of her professional endeavors, which have diversified well beyond her television presenting roles to include lucrative brand partnerships and investment ventures.

Also read King Kenny Criticizes Traitors Producers After Betraying Maya Jama

Celebrity Traitors and Public Profile

Maya Jama recently commanded the spotlight as one of the final two Traitors left in the game during the last episode of The Celebrity Traitors last month. Although she made it to the final stage of the competition, she was ultimately banished by the contestants and her fellow Traitor, King Kenny, after suspicions arose during the round-table discussions. Despite her elimination, her presence on the show reinforced her status as a key figure in British television, drawing widespread attention to her personal brand and recent professional achievements.

Brand Partnerships and Marketing Deals

In a stunning new photoshoot, Maya Jama showcased her latest collaboration with Rimmel London, sharing images of herself wearing a statement red lip gloss from the partnership with her 3.5 million followers. The shoot featured her in a plunging red suit with a geometric pattern, styled in a 70s-style office setting complete with a retro computer and a lip-shaped phone. This visual campaign highlights her ongoing relationship with beauty brands, adding to a portfolio that also includes a special takeaway menu launched in collaboration with Uber Eats in April 2025.

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Diversified Investment Strategy

Maya Jama has consistently emphasized the importance of building a diverse portfolio rather than relying solely on her income from television presenting. Her business interests extend to her skincare brand, MIJ Masks, and an investment in the Swedish plant-based milk company, Sproud, prior to the latest accounting year. Furthermore, she has expanded into the property market by setting up a separate company, later renamed Penny Property Holdings. In September 2025, she purchased a £520,000 three-bedroom cottage in the Cotswolds through this entity, which she has since offered to holidaymakers as a rental property to generate additional income.

Future Projects and Career Ambitions

Despite being told by financial advisers in 2024 that she could afford to retire at 40, Maya Jama has stated her intention to make more money first. Her busy schedule continues to include her role as a presenter on ITV's Love Island and her judging duties on The Masked Singer. In May 2025, she announced a new acting role in Guy Ritchie's Netflix drama, The Gentlemen, signaling a move into new professional territory. She also returned to South Africa in January this year to host Love Island: All Stars and traveled to Mallorca for the summer 2025 series, maintaining a rigorous presence across multiple platforms.