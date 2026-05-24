Maya Jama moves on from split with Manchester City star Ruben Dias

Maya Jama has been spotted enjoying a lavish girls' day out with her friend Abuk Bol in London, just days after her split from Manchester City star Ruben Dias. The couple, who were together for 18 months, decided to end their relationship after realising it had 'run its course'. Maya is currently filming the new series of Celebrity Traitors in Inverness, while Ruben is focusing on the World Cup. The split has been described as 'amicable' and both parties still have 'a lot of love and respect' for each other.

Maya Jama enjoyed the sunshine with friends on Sunday as she brushed off her recent split from Manchester City star Ruben Dias . The footballer, 29, and Love Island host, 31 decided to end their 18-month relationship three weeks ago, before Maya flew to Inverness to film the new series of Celebrity Traitors .

Now the presenter looked to be in good spirits as she danced in the sunshine while enjoying a lavish girls' day out with pal Abuk Bol in London. Maya looked incredible in a white tank top which she teamed with blue denim shorts while she sipped on a glass of rose. The girls sat outside at a London restaurant with glasses of wine in hand as they basked in the bank holiday sunshine.

Maya could be seen looking very carefree and dancing with her hands in the air as Abuk posted the video on her Instagram story. The song, Be Where I Am, played in the background as Abuk wrote in text over the clip: 'My Honey @mayajama.

' Maya Jama enjoyed the sunshine with friends on Sunday as she brushed off her recent split from Manchester City star Ruben Dias The footballer, 29, and Love Island host, 31 decided to end their 18-month relationship three weeks ago, before Maya flew to Inverness to film the new series of Celebrity Traitors Following reports of their split, Maya and Ruben deleted any snaps of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. Her most recent snap, which was posted last month following their trip to Rome, has disappeared, as has her and Ruben's loved-up Christmas Day post.

Ruben has deleted two images of Maya from a holiday post he shared in May 2025, while a photo of the Love Island star following a trip to his home nation of Portugal has also been scrubbed from the feed. Over the weekend, Maya was also silent on social media when Ruben lifted the FA Cup trophy with his City teammates, despite previously supporting him at matches.

Fans were quick to note the timing of the split, as Manchester City missed out on another Premier League title triumph to rivals Arsenal. One posted on X: 'Ruben Dias lost the title and Maya Jama in the same week? It’s tuffff.

' However, others were more focused on whether this could spark a sensational return to prominence for Ruben next season, writing: 'Ruben Dias loading next season;' 'PRIME RUBEN DIAS IS GONNA BE BACK OH MY GODDDDD. ' Maya and Ruben started dating in December 2024 after meeting at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester a month before.

Sources shared on Thursday that the pair decided to end the relationship after realising it had 'run its course,' with both focusing on busy times in their careers. However, it's thought that the pair's split has been 'amicable,' and there is still 'a lot of love and respect between them'.

Now the presenter looked to be in good spirits as she danced in the sunshine while enjoying a lavish girls' day out with pal Abuk Bol in London Maya looked incredible in a white tank top which she teamed with blue denim shorts while she sipped on a glass of rose Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Newly-single Maya Jama to bring the 'sex factor' to The Gentlemen as hit is renewed for third series An insider said: 'Maya is heading into an intense filming schedule and Ruben's focus is fully on the World Cup, so they've decided to part ways.

' They went on to tell The Sun: 'There's no bad blood at all between them. They're still incredibly fond of one another, but with months apart ahead and huge work commitments coming up, they both felt it was the right time to step back from the relationship.

'Friends around them could see how much they cared about each other. But with Maya's work schedule and Ruben's football commitments ramping up, the relationship naturally reached a crossroads.

'The split has been very mature and mutual. They're both young, ambitious and entering huge phases in their respective careers.

' The Daily Mail contacted representatives of Maya Jama and Ruben Dias for comment. Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split reportedly due to busy schedules and their careers. The split has been described as 'amicable' and both parties still have 'a lot of love and respect' for each other. Maya Jama is currently filming the new series of Celebrity Traitors in Inverness, while Ruben Dias is focusing on the World Cup.

The couple started dating in December 2024 after meeting at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester. They decided to end their 18-month relationship after realising it had 'run its course.

' Maya Jama was seen enjoying a lavish girls' day out with pal Abuk Bol in London, looking in good spirits despite the recent split. She was spotted dancing in the sunshine and sipping on a glass of rose. The split has been met with mixed reactions from fans, with some noting the timing of the split and others speculating about Ruben's potential return to prominence next season





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