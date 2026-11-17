Maya Jama's odds shorten to 5/1 for the next James Bond role following her Love Island exit. Discover details on her recent spa session and Hollywood career moves.

Maya Jama spent a relaxing Tuesday pampering herself at the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, as rumors regarding her potential casting as the next Bond girl continue to swirl. The 32-year-old presenter arrived fresh from Dubai to receive a lymphatic drainage massage and facial from aesthetician Shane Cooper at his pop-up salon. This beauty session served as preparation for the upcoming GQ Awards, where she was scheduled to join other high-profile celebrities on the red carpet.

Beauty Session Details

Jama shared updates from her appointment, noting she had just touched down and gone straight to see Cooper. She described the lymphatic drainage treatment as a savior after a long flight, particularly as she was feeling bloated during her period. The specialized technique aims to reduce swelling and help the body clear excess fluid and waste. She also joked about her assistant Mia Kray holding up a jumper, captioning the moment as her way of assisting during the process.

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Bond Girl Speculation

The presenter remains a central figure in the debate over who will replace the previous Bond girl alongside the newly announced James Bond, Robert Pattinson. Pattinson, 40, was confirmed on Monday to take over the iconic role from Daniel Craig, beating competition from Callum Turner and Jack Lowden. Jama's name has been consistently in the mix as a potential candidate, with her odds for the role slashed to 5/1 by William Hill. This change follows her recent departure from Love Island and a successful stunt on Celebrity Traitors.

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Acting Career Expansion

Jama is actively transitioning into acting, having recently quit Love Island to sign a seven-figure global deal with Netflix. She expressed excitement about this next chapter, stating she is buzzing to work with the streaming giant on multiple exciting projects. She has also signed with major US talent agency William Morris Endeavor. Her recent success in Hollywood, including a role in The Gentlemen, suggests she is poised to conquer the industry further.

Industry Reaction and Future

A William Hill spokesman confirmed that Jama's odds were reduced from 7/1 to 5/1, citing her potential interest in major roles after stepping down from hosting duties. With filming for the next 007 film set to commence throughout 2027, she has ample time to prepare. The internet reacted strongly to the announcement of Robert Pattinson as Bond, but Jama's rapid career expansion keeps her in the conversation for the next major franchise role.