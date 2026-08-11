Maya Jama Quits Love Island UK After Nine Series as Host

Maya Jama has announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island UK after nine series, saying it is time to throw herself into something new. ITV thanked her for three years and said a replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

Maya Jama has announced she is quitting Love Island after presenting the hit ITV dating show for nine series, saying it is time to throw herself into something new.

The presenter shared the news in an Instagram statement on Sunday, alongside a montage of her best bits from the reality series. Jama, 32, took over the show in January 2023 from Laura Whitmore and became one of the most in-demand stars on British television.

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Maya Jama Announces Her Exit From Love Island

In her statement, Jama said: What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I've had, it's been far too much fun to put into words or a video, but as all good things must come to an end, it's my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island. She added: Firstly, I want to thank all of the people who rooted so hard for me to host the show in the first place.

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I wouldn't change a thing. To the fans of the show, thank you for every supportive message and every single time you've tuned in during my time as host, I'm forever grateful to you all. The show really does belong to the people who watch it and embrace it year after year, she said.

Jama Thanks Production Team And Fans

Jama also thanked the production team, saying: Biggest thanks to the incredible production team, I've seen firsthand how you work your asses off for months every year to bring this iconic show to life. She continued: I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the 9 incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way. I've loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show. I'll forever be grateful for the experience.

But I've always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then, and now is my time to throw myself into something new, Jama said. While my own Love Island journey has come to an end, I wish the show and the team all the success in the world, I'll be cheering you lot on from the sidelines forever, she added.

An ITV spokesman told the Daily Mail: Maya has been a fantastic and much loved host on Love Island - we thank her for everything she has brought to the show over the last three years and wish her every continued success. It is reported that Jama's replacement will be announced by ITV in the coming weeks. The new series, Love Island: All Stars, is scheduled to take place in South Africa in January.

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Host Linked To Celebrity Traitors Project

Back in July, Jama addressed speculation she might be leaving the show as she explained she never wanted to commit to anything else that would take her away from the villa. The host has also been linked to other projects, including the upcoming season of The Celebrity Traitors, whose trailer offered a first glimpse of players including Bella Ramsey and Jama, with the tagline: We're in game mode now.

A separate headline in the same source text mentioned Macklemore saying U.S. arenas have turned down the Free Palestine Tour, adding: They may own the arenas, but they do not own the people who fill them. Other unrelated items in the source text included a report that NBCUniversal's split from Comcast will allow us to move faster, according to media group chief Matt Strauss.

The source also noted that Heated Rivalry is filming Season 2, Season 3 and a movie, and included a range of other stories not connected to Jama's departure. Jama's exit ends a three-year run in which she fronted nine series of the ITV2 show, becoming one of the most recognizable faces of the franchise.