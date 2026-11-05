Maya Jama Buys Cotswolds Cottage For 500000 to Expand Property Portfolio

Love Island host Maya Jama invests 500000 in a second Cotswolds property, adding to her rental income and growing business empire which is now valued at over 4 million.

Maya Jama has significantly expanded her real estate holdings by purchasing a cottage in The Cotswolds for 500,000. The 32-year-old television personality, best known as the host of ITV's Love Island, acquired the semi-detached property just five months after buying her first home in the region. This latest addition to her portfolio underscores her strategic approach to wealth generation and property management.

Cottage Details and Rental Strategy

The newly acquired two-bedroom property features modern decor and is located in a prestigious area that includes neighbors such as David and Victoria Beckham, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and actress Sydney Sweeney. Jama has immediately integrated this asset into her rental business, listing the cottage on platforms such as Booking.com and Airbnb. The property has achieved high ratings, including a four out of five score on Booking.com and an impressive 4.96 stars on Airbnb, indicating strong market demand for her hospitality services.

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Guests staying at the Cotswolds retreat can enjoy amenities including a fireplace, an al fresco dining area, a rustic-style kitchen, free parking, and free Wi-Fi. For bookings of two nights or more, the host provides a locally sourced welcome basket to enhance the guest experience. This commercial rental strategy complements her personal use plans, as she has previously indicated she intends to visit the property occasionally for weekends away or holidays.

Financial Growth and Business Valuation

Maya Jama's net worth has surged significantly in recent months, with her business empire, MIJ & Co Entertainment Ltd, valued at over 4 million as of the latest accounts filed with Companies House. This represents a substantial increase from 2.63 million recorded the previous year. The company held nearly 2.5 million in the bank at the end of January and possesses investments worth approximately 1.4 million, demonstrating robust financial health and cash flow from her diverse ventures.

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In just one year, Jama's business empire grew by almost 1.4 million, a figure driven by her multifaceted career in television, endorsements, and now property rentals. Her financial success is further evidenced by her ownership of a 1.5 million flat in London and her previous residence in a Cheshire mansion shared with her boyfriend, Ruben Dias. The Bristol-born star has been open about her financial ambitions, stating in 2024 that financial advisers advised she could retire at 40, but she insists on continuing to work to increase her earnings.

Career Milestones and Celebrity Connections

Recent professional highlights include her role in the final of The Celebrity Traitors, where she appeared as one of the last two Traitors before being banished by fellow contestants. Her television schedule remains packed, with duties hosting Love Island in Mallorca for the summer 2025 series and returning to South Africa in January to host Love Island: All Stars. She also continues her judging role on The Masked Singer and announced an acting role in Guy Ritchie's Netflix drama The Gentlemen in May 2025.

Jama's property investments are supported by a dedicated entity, Penny Property Holdings, which she established in September 2025. This company was later used to purchase the 520,000 cottage in the Cotswolds, highlighting her structured approach to asset acquisition. Her brand portfolio includes lucrative partnerships with Rimmel London and Uber Eats, as well as investments in her own skincare line, MIJ Masks, and the Swedish plant-based milk company Sproud.

Market Position and Future Outlook

The Cotswolds has emerged as a premier destination for high-profile celebrities seeking private residences, with Jama's latest purchase placing her among an elite group of residents. Her strategy of renting out properties when not in use generates steady passive income while maintaining the potential for personal leisure. This dual-use model allows her to maximize the utility of her assets in a high-demand rental market.

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As Jama continues to balance her demanding television schedule with her growing business interests, her property investments serve as a key pillar of her financial strategy. The successful operation of her rental listings, combined with her high-profile media presence, positions her for continued growth in both the entertainment industry and real estate sector. Her approach demonstrates a clear commitment to building a diverse and resilient income portfolio beyond traditional media work.