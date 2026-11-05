Maya Jama Business Empire Valued At Over £4 Million

Love Island presenter Maya Jama's net worth soars past £4m amid Celebrity Traitors fame and new Rimmel partnership, as detailed in fresh Companies House filings.

Maya Jama's business portfolio has surged in value, with newly published financial records revealing her company is now worth more than £4 million. The 32-year-old presenter and entrepreneur, best known for hosting ITV's Love Island, has seen her financial empire expand significantly over the last twelve months. These figures emerge as Jama continues to dominate the entertainment landscape following her recent high-profile appearance on the final of The Celebrity Traitors.

Jama shared glimpses of her current styling with her 3.5 million followers on social media, showcasing a striking red two-piece suit with a geometric pattern. The shoot, set against a retro 70s-style office backdrop featuring a lip-shaped phone, highlighted her ongoing collaboration with Rimmel London. The image also served as a promotional vehicle for her statement red lip gloss, reinforcing her status as a key influencer in the beauty and fashion sectors.

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Financial Growth and Corporate Valuation

Documents lodged at Companies House for MIJ & Co Entertainment Ltd indicate a substantial increase in the firm's worth. After accounting for debts, the company is valued at over £4 million, a sharp rise from the £2.63 million recorded in the previous year. This growth represents an increase of almost £1.4 million in business value over a single twelve-month period. The filings, which cover the period up to January of this year, also show that the firm held nearly £2.5 million in the bank and possessed investments worth almost £1.4 million.

Jama has been open about her strategic approach to wealth management, emphasizing the importance of a diverse portfolio rather than simply spending income. In 2024, she revealed that her financial advisers suggested she could afford to retire at age 40, but she explicitly stated her desire to continue earning. Her commitment to her career remains intense, with the Bristol-born star admitting in April 2025 that she rarely takes time off from her busy schedule.

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Career Momentum and Media Presence

The recent financial surge coincides with a packed year of television work for Jama. She continued her long-running role as the host of Love Island, including the summer 2025 series filmed in Mallorca. Earlier this year, in January, she returned to South Africa to host the special edition Love Island: All Stars. She also maintained her position as a judge on The Masked Singer, ensuring her visibility across multiple major platforms simultaneously.

Jama's media presence extended beyond television hosting with a new acting venture. In May 2025, she announced she had secured a role in Guy Ritchie's Netflix drama The Gentlemen. This move into dramatic acting marks a significant expansion of her career, complementing her existing work in reality television and hosting. Her appearance on The Celebrity Traitors further demonstrated her versatility, as she reached the final episode as one of only two Traitors remaining in the game.

Diverse Business Investments and Property

Beyond her primary entertainment company, Jama has diversified her investments across several distinct sectors. She holds a stake in Sproud, a Swedish plant-based milk company, an investment made prior to the latest accounting year. She also runs her own skincare brand, MIJ Masks, demonstrating her reach into the personal care market. These ventures contribute to her broader financial strategy, which includes significant interest in real estate.

In September 2025, Jama established a separate entity later renamed Penny Property Holdings. This move preceded a reported purchase of a £520,000 three-bedroom cottage in the Cotswolds, acquired through a separate company she controls. The property has since been listed as a rental for holidaymakers, creating an additional income stream for the presenter. Her commercial partnerships also include a special takeaway menu with Uber Eats launched in April 2025, further embedding her brand in the consumer market.