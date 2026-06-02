Maya Jama Breaks Silence on Split from Ruben Dias: 'I'm an All or Nothing Girl'

Maya Jama has spoken out about her split from Ruben Dias, declaring that she's an 'all or nothing girl' and that she'll love loudly or not at all. The Love Island host, 31, who returned to the villa on Monday night to kick off the new season, called it quits on her relationship with the footballer after 18 months in April. Ruben Dias has since denied cheating on Maya Jama and said that the reasons for their split are private and belong to them.

Maya Jama has broken her silence on her split from Ruben Dias as she declared: 'I'm an all or nothing girl' in a podcast comment.

The Love Island host, 31, who returned to the villa on Monday night to kick off the new season, called it quits on her relationship with the footballer after 18 months in April. Maya Jama has broken her silence on her split from footballer Ruben Dias as she declared: 'I'm an all or nothing girl' in a podcast comment.

The comment so far has racked up over 2,000 likes and the podcast replied to her, writing: 'Love you for what you stand! Maya'.

However, the Manchester City star has since insisted he did not cheat and said Maya 'deserves all the respect in the world'. He wrote: 'I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I've cheated on my girlfriend because he's seen it repeatedly on the news, that's where I draw the line on what's acceptable and what's not.

'Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard.

'A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth and for that reason I tell you that I didn't cheat, nor did I ever have the intention or temptation to. I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world.

'The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us and we've both dealt with it in a very mature way. I've always chosen to remain silent on these matters as my personal life is my business only.

'But I also believe it's wrong to lie to people and to portray an opposite image of someone just for clickbait. 'Respect me, respect Maya, and understand that not always one has to betray the other in order for a relationship to end.

' The Portuguese centre-back, currently celebrating a domestic double with City after winning the League and FA Cup in manager Pep Guardiola's final season, has since been accused of 'toe-dipping' on social media before breaking off the romance. Following their split, Ruben was accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya.

Maya Jama flaunts her incredible hourglass curves in a VERY skimpy white swimsuit The trend - a more subtle alternative to direct messaging - typically involves one social media user following another in the hope of gauging interest. If there is no reciprocation, they promptly unfollow and move on. It's understood that Rúben used the technique in March - weeks before his relationship with Maya came to an end - after encountering attractive model and bridal designer Catarina Duraes online.

However, he unfollowed her little more than 24 hours later, when she failed to follow him back. Months earlier, he employed the same tactic with Scottish brunette Claire in November 2025, although there is no suggestion the footballer was unfaithful while involved with Maya.

A source told The Sun: 'It might just seem like a simple follow online but it's the intention behind it, following someone to see if they follow back and interact, and always doing it late at night - it's seedy.

'It suggests he's sat browsing Instagram and what happens if they do follow back or DM?





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