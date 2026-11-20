Maya Jama fuels Bond girl rumors by honoring Monica Bellucci. Bookmakers slash her odds to 5/1 as Robert Pattinson prepares to take on the iconic 007 role in the next film installment.

Fresh speculation has erupted regarding the casting of the next Bond girl, with Love Island host Maya Jama emerging as a prominent contender. The thirty-two-year-old broadcaster recently reignited rumors by sharing a tribute to her muse, Monica Bellucci, on social media platforms. This gesture comes at a time when the entertainment world is intensely focused on the upcoming James Bond franchise following the announcement that Robert Pattinson has been selected to play 007.

Maya Jama Honors Monica Bellucci

Maya Jama posted a striking image of Italian actress Monica Bellucci on her Instagram Story, highlighting the sixty-two-year-old star as her primary inspiration. Bellucci portrayed Lucia Sciarra in the 2015 film Spectre, a character known for her elegance and connection to the spy narrative. Maya Jama revealed that this image served as the direct muse for her own bold fashion choice at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards held on Tuesday.

Also read Maya Jama Hints at Bond Girl Ambition Amid Robert Pattinson Casting Speculation

At the awards ceremony, Maya Jama wore a see-through lace gown that featured lingerie underneath, creating a racy silhouette that mirrored the aesthetic of her idol. She completed the look with sheer gloves and towering black stilettoes, drawing significant attention from photographers and fans alike. The visual similarity between her red carpet appearance and Bellucci's iconic screen presence has been widely noted by observers.

Robert Pattinson Casting Announcement

The surge in speculation regarding potential Bond girls intensified on Monday when it was officially confirmed that Robert Pattinson would take on the role of James Bond. The forty-year-old actor is set to lead the next installment, and casting directors are currently in the process of selecting the lead actress to play his co-star. Maya Jama is now viewed as a serious candidate by industry insiders and the public.

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Earlier in the week, Maya Jama subtly hinted at her interest in the role by reposting a photo from the GQ Awards. The image, taken by a friend, featured her alongside rapper Fakemink, with the caption suggesting this duo represented the new James Bond cast. This playful but direct post on her social media channels confirmed that the casting is a significant topic of interest for her.

Bookmakers Adjust Betting Odds

Betting markets have reacted swiftly to the renewed interest in Maya Jama for the part. William Hill recently reduced the odds of her landing the role from 7/1 to 5/1. This adjustment places her alongside other frontrunners for the prestigious gig, reflecting her growing popularity and availability following her departure from Love Island.

A spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, noted that Maya Jama stepping down from her hosting duties has made her a more viable candidate for major acting roles. With filming for the next Bond film scheduled to commence throughout 2027, there is ample time for her to prepare for such a demanding part. Her odds were further influenced by a recent helicopter stunt performed during her appearance on Celebrity Traitors.

Competing Candidates For The Role

Maya Jama is not the only name in the running for the role. Sydney Sweeney has received significant support, including an endorsement from Trina Parks. Parks, the first African American actress to play a Bond girl, stated that she believes Sweeney would be wonderful in the part due to her ownership of her sexuality.

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Other contenders include supermodel Kendall Jenner, who has hinted at leaving modeling for a new career path. American actress Margaret Qualley also remains a strong favorite among bookmakers. Some UK markets are pricing Qualley at odds as low as 7/5, indicating a highly competitive field for the position alongside Maya Jama and Robert Pattinson.