Maya Jama fuels James Bond girl rumors after a beauty session by Shane Cooper, coinciding with her Netflix deal and career transition.

Maya Jama, the 32-year-old television presenter, has intensified speculation regarding her potential casting as the next James Bond girl. The actress spent her Tuesday relaxing during a specialized lymphatic drainage massage and facial treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair pop-up in London.

GQ Awards Preparation and Beauty Regimen

Jama arrived in London directly from a flight in Dubai, immediately heading to the exclusive pop-up event run by renowned aesthetician Shane Cooper. She posted on Instagram with the caption 'Back in the bits and straight to Shane Cooper,' signaling her return to the UK and prioritizing her appearance ahead of major events.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond: Who Are the Frontrunners for the Next Bond Girl?

The beauty session served as preparation for the GQ Awards taking place on Tuesday night. Jama was set to join a diverse lineup of celebrities from music, fashion, culture, and football on the red carpet to honor the year's most influential cover stars.

During the treatment, Jama documented her experience, describing the lymphatic drainage as a 'saviour' after a long flight. She noted that the procedure helped reduce swelling and clear excess fluid from her body, especially during a difficult time of the month. She shared videos of herself posing in underwear to highlight the debloating results and the effects of the massage.

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Jama also humorously highlighted the assistance provided by her assistant, Mia Kray. In one clip, Kray held up Jama's jumper to aid in the filming process, prompting the presenter to joke about her assistant's unique methods of helping during the session.

Bond Girl Rumors and Career Transition

Speculation surrounding Jama's next major role has surged following the recent announcement that Robert Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond. Jama's name has consistently appeared in betting markets and industry discussions as a strong contender for the role of a Bond companion.

Betting firm William Hill slashed Jama's odds to 5/1 to land the Bond girl role, down from 7/1. A spokesman for William Hill, Lee Phelps, stated that Jama's step back from hosting Love Island has positioned her well for major acting roles, with filming for the next 007 film scheduled to begin throughout 2027.

Jama recently concluded her nine-year tenure as the host of Love Island, a move that reportedly left ITV executives blindsided. Her departure coincides with a strategic shift toward Hollywood, marked by a seven-figure global deal with Netflix and a multi-project agreement with major US talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

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In an interview with Variety, Jama expressed her excitement about the new chapter, stating she is 'absolutely buzzing' to work with Netflix. She teased that there are 'really exciting things coming' and encouraged fans to watch this space for future announcements.

Her recent work includes roles in The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors, where she performed a notable helicopter stunt. These projects have bolstered her acting credentials and increased her visibility in the global entertainment market, further solidifying her status as a frontrunner for high-profile franchise roles.