Maya Jama is eyed for a Bond role alongside Robert Pattinson. Explore her rise from Love Island host to multi-millionaire with diverse investments and global brand partnerships.

Maya Jama captivated the entire room at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London on Tuesday by wearing a sheer black lace Dolce & Gabbana frock that became an instant talk of the town. This striking red-carpet appearance, which featured the dress under which she wore only a bra and thong, has sparked whispers that Amazon studio chiefs are considering her as a potential Bond girl to accompany the newly revealed 007, Robert Pattinson. The timing of her stunning ensemble appeared no accident, with insiders suggesting the look served as a silent audition for the iconic franchise role.

The Dress That Sparked Bond Speculation

The specific outfit, now referred to as 'The Dress' among her inner circle, displayed every curve and effectively signaled Maya Jama's ambition to transition from television host to global movie star. A source familiar with the situation noted that her presence in that attire was screaming for attention, reinforcing the credentials of the TV star who has reportedly caught the eye of Amazon studio chiefs behind the new blockbuster. When discussing the prospect of her following in the footsteps of Bond girl legends, those close to her admit that you would not bet against her landing the part.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond in Denis Villeneuve Directed Bond 26

Even just a few years ago, the idea of Maya Jama making the jump to one of Hollywood's most iconic movie franchises would have seemed utterly improbable given her background. However, after her turn on Guy Ritchie's latest hit Netflix TV series The Gentlemen, which sources confirm Guy Ritchie loved, those close to her insist that when she wants something, she somehow seems to get it every time. Everything she touches appears to turn to gold, according to industry observers who watch her career trajectory with great interest.

From Reality TV to Critical Acclaim and Wealth

It is an extraordinary turnaround for a woman previously better known as a host of reality TV shows, including Cannonball, a Saturday night water-based obstacle game show on ITV, and Glow Up, a BBC make-up competition series. She was also well-known for hosting Love Island for three years before making strategic moves to elevate her public profile. Today, following her impressive performance on The Celebrity Traitors, there is little doubt that Maya Jama, 32, is among the UK's most prominent and bankable female stars.

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Maya Jama was the standout star on this year's The Celebrity Traitors, and her performance there helped secure a huge deal with the streaming giant Netflix. Viewers adored her segment, and she was gifted huge amounts of airtime, leading Netflix boss Anne Mensah to issue glowing praise for the model-turned-actress. Maya stated that she is absolutely buzzing to be working with Netflix and is excited for this next chapter, which includes hosting a 12-episode romantic reality show titled Will You Marry Me?

Strategic Career Moves and Global Brand Deals

This desire to be taken more seriously is said to be behind her recent decision to quit the ITV2 dating show Love Island after three years as its host. She also chose to appear as a judge in only one episode of the forthcoming ITV series of The Masked Singer, signaling a clear departure from what some associates termed tacky ITV work. Her goal is to land a coveted spot on the cover of the fashion bible Vogue, a milestone that requires a careful curation of her public image and professional partnerships.

A huge part of her success comes from being a 360 celeb, meaning she models, acts, and presents while securing lucrative endorsement deals with major brands like Rimmel, Maybelline, and Adidas sportswear. She has launched her own beauty ranges, including MIJ face masks which sold out on release, and served as the face of delivery chain Uber Eats. Her portfolio also includes commercial deals with Gordon's Gin and fast-fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing, showcasing her broad market appeal.

Investment Portfolio and Future Prospects

Maya Jama is now a multi-millionaire, a fortune built on a series of canny business decisions and investments made since arriving in London from Bristol 14 years ago. As well as her entertainment income, her friends note she dearly desires credibility, which she has pursued through strategic financial moves. It is likely her investment portfolio that is quietly making her substantial wealth, having joined a partnership of fellow stars including comic Jack Whitehall and presenter Roman Kemp to invest in businesses.

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She also holds a stake in a successful plant-based milk brand and registered a property venture named Penny Property Holdings, which owns a series of rental homes and holiday lets. This Dragons' Den-style model of investment demonstrates her business acumen beyond the camera. As Robert Pattinson's era as James Bond begins, Maya Jama's rapid ascent from reality television host to a multifaceted business mogul and potential film star continues to redefine the boundaries of her career.