Maya Jama and Ruben Dias Split

The former Love Island presenter, Maya Jama, and Manchester City star, Ruben Dias, have reportedly split after 18 months together. The relationship was marked by a romantic trip to Rome, a break-in at their Cheshire mansion, and several other ups and downs.

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have reportedly split after 18 months together. Reports suggest that the pair made the decision three weeks ago and have begun deleting their love-filled photos together.

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias, both 31 and 29, respectively, started dating in December 2024 after meeting at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester a month prior. Their relationship was marked by a romantic trip to Rome in November, which Maya shared on her Instagram.

However, in January, their mansion was broken into while Ruben was playing against Galatasaray in Turkey. Reports state that thieves made off with thousands of pounds worth of items, including designer clothes, jewellery, and electronics





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