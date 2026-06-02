Maya Jama Addresses Split from Ruben Dias, Declaring 'All or Nothing' Approach to Love

Love Island host Maya Jama breaks her silence on her breakup with footballer Ruben Dias, emphasizing her committed approach to relationships and denying that personal decisions are influenced by public opinion. Dias responds by denying any cheating and criticizing media sensationalism, while reports emerge about his pre-split social media interactions with influencers.

Maya Jama has publicly addressed her split from footballer Ruben Dias for the first time, stating her philosophy on love: 'I'm an all or nothing girl...

I will love loudly or not at all.

' The Love Island host, 31, ended the 18-month relationship in April. Her comment, made in response to a podcast clip, quickly garnered over 2,000 likes and a supportive reply from the podcast. She emphasized her desire to keep relationships private but acknowledged that they inevitably become public, adding that she does not base personal decisions on public opinion.

Meanwhile, Ruben Dias has strongly denied accusations of infidelity, calling the repeated news reports unacceptable. He stated that their relationship was built on mutual respect and that no line was ever crossed. He described the breakup reasons as private and criticized the portrayal of him for clickbait, urging respect for both parties.

The Manchester City defender, who recently celebrated a domestic double, has been accused of engaging in 'toe-dipping'-a social media tactic of briefly following influencers late at night to gauge interest-before the split. Reports claim he followed model Catarina Duraes in March, unfollowing after 24 hours due to no reciprocation, and earlier did the same with a Scottish woman named Claire in November 2025. A source called the behavior 'seedy,' suggesting it reflects a pattern of late-night online browsing.

While there is no suggestion of physical infidelity, the actions have sparked discussion about digital boundaries in relationships





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Maya Jama Ruben Dias Breakup Relationship Love Island Infidelity Social Media Toe-Dipping Manchester City Podcast

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