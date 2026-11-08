Maya Jama Acquires Second Cotswolds Property for £500,000

Maya Jama expands her real estate portfolio with a £500,000 Cotswolds cottage purchase. Details on her rental income strategy and business growth.

Maya Jama has significantly expanded her real estate portfolio by purchasing a second property in the Cotswolds for £500,000. The Love Island presenter and television host secured a semi-detached cottage in the affluent region just five months after acquiring her first home in the area.

Cotswolds Property Details and Features

The newly acquired two-bedroom cottage is located in a prime area known for hosting high-profile residents including David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and actress Sydney Sweeney. Maya Jama purchased the property last year, but the recent transaction marks a formal addition to her growing collection of homes.

Also read Cotswolds Property Prices Surge as Hollywood Stars Drive Market Boom

The cottage features modern decor and includes a three-bedroom layout, a fireplace, and an al fresco dining area. Amenities also encompass a rustic-style kitchen, free parking, free Wi-Fi, and toiletries for guests. The property is currently listed on major booking platforms with high ratings.

Rental Strategy and Financial Returns

Maya Jama has immediately integrated the new asset into her rental business strategy. Her existing Cotswolds property, which she first revealed ownership of in January, is currently generating income at a rate of £374 per night. The cottage has achieved a four out of five rating on Booking.com and holds a 4.96-star score on Airbnb.

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Guests booking two nights or more receive a locally sourced welcome basket as part of the service. This approach allows Maya to utilize the homes personally while maximizing returns during her absences. The Bristol-born star has publicly stated her intention to visit the properties occasionally for weekend breaks.

Business Growth and Company Valuations

Financial documents lodged at Companies House reveal that Maya Jama's firm, MIJ & Co Entertainment Ltd, was valued at over £4million after accounting for debts. This represents a substantial increase from £2.63million the previous year. The company reported nearly £2.5million in cash reserves at the end of January this year alone.

Additionally, the firm holds investments worth almost £1.4million. In just one year, Maya Jama's business empire grew by nearly £1.4million. She previously mentioned in January that she owns multiple properties and had bought one near Chipping Norton specifically to rent out.

Future Business Plans and Asset Management

Maya Jama has demonstrated a clear strategy for wealth accumulation beyond her television careers. In 2024, she revealed that financial advisers suggested she could afford to retire at 40, but she rejected the idea, stating she wants to earn more money first. She described her approach as prioritizing a diverse portfolio of assets.

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Her real estate efforts include the formation of Penny Property Holdings in September 2025. This entity was later used to purchase the £520,000 Cotswolds cottage three months later. Her broader business interests also include her skincare brand MIJ Masks and an investment in the Swedish plant-based milk company Sproud.