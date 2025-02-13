Maya Henry Speaks Out After Liam Payne's Death: 'I Was Left with Nothing But Emptiness'

Maya Henry, ex-fiancé of late One Direction star Liam Payne, opens up about their tumultuous relationship and his struggles with addiction in a new Rolling Stone investigation.

Maya Henry , a model and author from San Antonio, and the daughter of attorney Thomas J. Henry, recently spoke out for the first time since the passing of her ex-fiancé, Liam Payne, the former One Direction pop star. In a comprehensive investigation published by Rolling Stone on Monday, Henry revealed her enduring love for Payne and her tireless efforts to support him through a debilitating addiction to drugs and alcohol that transformed him into an unrecognizable person.

\She shared, 'I stood by him in his darkest moments, through the chaos, through the pain, through things that broke me in ways I can't explain. And yet, when it was all over, I was left with nothing but emptiness.' While declining to elaborate on specific details of their relationship, an anonymous source close to Henry provided insights into instances of violence and alleged that Payne shared intimate photos of Henry following their breakup. \A week preceding Payne's death, Henry's legal team issued a cease-and-desist order to the singer concerning repeated phone calls and text messages, which Rolling Stone revealed to be more sinister than previously known. Payne, who was 31 years old, tragically died on October 16th after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A hotel guest and employee who spoke with Rolling Stone recounted seeing Payne acting erratically in the hotel lobby that evening. Hotel staff eventually contacted the police, but it was too late. Payne fell 40 feet from his hotel room balcony and succumbed to polytrauma and hemorrhaging, as reported by Rolling Stone. Argentinian prosecutors stated that traces of cocaine, alcohol, and a prescription antidepressant were found in his system, according to the Associated Press. Payne had openly discussed his struggles with addiction, which began during his time as a member of the globally popular boy band One Direction.





ExpressNews / 🏆 519. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LIAM PAYNE MAYA HENRY ONE DIRECTION ADDICTION DEATH RELATIONSHIP ROLLING STONE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liam Payne’s Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Breaks Silence on His Death Liam Payne’s ex-fiancee Maya Henry reflected on her tumultuous relationship with the former One Direction member after his death at age 31

Read more »

Liam Payne 'struggled with his sexuality,' forced ex Maya Henry to get an abortion: bombshell reportLiam Payne reportedly struggled with his sexuality and pressured ex Maya Henry to get an abortion

Read more »

2025 Grammys In Memoriam opens with Liam Payne tributeHere's how the 2025 Grammys paid tribute to the musicians we lost last year, including Liam Payne, Toby Keith, Kris Kristofferson, Marianne Faithfull, Cissy Houston, and more.

Read more »

Liam Payne’s GF Kate Cassidy Opens Up About His Final Days in ArgentinaLiam Payne's girlfriend is recalling the late One Direction member's final days ... and revealing why she left him behind in Argentina before his death.

Read more »

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Opens Up About Devastating Loss, Reflecting on the Tragic AccidentCassidy Payne, the girlfriend of the late singer Liam Payne, shares her grief and memories in a heartfelt interview following his untimely death in Argentina.

Read more »

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Opens Up About Their Final Days TogetherKate Cassidy, girlfriend of the late singer Liam Payne, reflects on their relationship in an exclusive interview three months after his death. She shares her pain, regrets, and the importance of their connection, emphasizing his kindness and humility.

Read more »