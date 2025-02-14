Maya Hawke Recalls Director Telling Her She Was 'Prettier with Her Mouth Closed'

Actress Maya Hawke reveals a frustrating experience on a recent podcast, where a director commented on her appearance, suggesting she looked 'prettier with her mouth closed'. Hawke discusses the importance of facial expressions in portraying characters and expresses her disappointment at the director's focus on aesthetics over artistic intention.

Maya Hawke shared a disheartening experience on a recent podcast, recalling a time when a director, or possibly a producer, conveyed a critique about her appearance that left her deeply upset. Hawke revealed that she was told she looked 'prettier with her mouth closed' and that she should make a conscious effort to close her mouth more frequently after speaking.

While acknowledging that she can be a 'mouth breather' at times, particularly when embodying certain characters, Hawke emphasized the importance of jaw and mouth tension in portraying a character's personality. She expressed frustration at the director's focus on aesthetics rather than the character's nuances.Hawke, who is known for her roles in popular shows like 'Stranger Things,' explained that the character she was portraying at the time had a distinctly unselfconscious demeanor, and closing her mouth would have contradicted this trait. She felt that the comment was purely rooted in a desire for a more conventionally pleasing appearance rather than an understanding of the character's essence. While Hawke didn't disclose the specific project or the individuals involved, she shared her experience candidly, highlighting the pressures actresses often face regarding their looks.The actress, who has gained recognition for her acting prowess and willingness to tackle challenging roles, used the anecdote to shed light on the sometimes superficial nature of filmmaking. Hawke's story resonates with a broader conversation about the expectations placed on women in the entertainment industry and the importance of prioritizing artistic expression over arbitrary aesthetic standards. Despite this disheartening experience, Hawke remains a prominent figure in the industry, known for her talent and her outspokenness





