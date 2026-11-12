Maya Hawke, Alexander Skarsgård Join Ari Aster Produced Thriller The Confessions

Ari Aster produces The Confessions starring Maya Hawke, Alexander Skarsgård, Harry Melling, and Hunter Schafer. Details on the cautionary psycho-dramedy cast and crew are revealed.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ari Aster is expanding his portfolio behind the camera as a producer for an upcoming project titled The Confessions. This new cinematic endeavor marks a significant shift for the director known for his intense horror classics, as he moves into producing a cautionary psycho-dramedy. The project represents a collaborative effort between Aster and Lars Knudsen's production company, Square Peg, which has signed on to back the film. This announcement confirms that Aster's creative influence is extending beyond his own directorial slate to support bold visions from other contemporary storytellers.

Core Details of The Confessions Project

The Confessions is being helmed by a distinguished Canadian filmmaking trio consisting of Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, and Evan Johnson. This group brings a unique avant-garde sensibility to the genre-blending script that defines the new film. Variety has exclusively reported the casting details, confirming that four high-profile actors have joined the ensemble cast. The film is positioned as a character-driven drama that explores complex psychological themes through the lens of a cautionary tale.

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Square Peg, the production entity co-founded by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen, is handling the development and production logistics. Their involvement signals a strategic expansion of their brand into diverse genres beyond the supernatural horror that made Aster famous. The collaboration between Square Peg and the Canadian directing trio suggests a high level of creative synergy aimed at delivering a sophisticated narrative experience.

Star-Studded Cast and Their Current Roles

The ensemble cast features Maya Hawke, Alexander Skarsgård, Harry Melling, and Hunter Schafer. Maya Hawke brings her proven dramatic range to the role, building on her recent high-profile work in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. Her participation in The Confessions adds a layer of prestige to the project, given her strong track record in both television and independent cinema. She is currently one of the most recognizable faces in modern genre fiction.

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Harry Melling joins the cast following his critically acclaimed performance in the 2025 film Pillion. His role in Pillion also featured co-star Alexander Skarsgård, who continues to solidify his status as a leading man in Hollywood. Skarsgård is currently appearing in theaters in the film Wicker, a project described as a bonkers fairytale. His involvement in The Confessions highlights his versatility across different cinematic styles and genres.

Hunter Schafer returns to the screen with significant momentum, having appeared in the final season of the hit HBO series Euphoria earlier this year. Her casting in The Confessions aligns with her growing presence in high-concept storytelling. Additionally, Schafer is slated to play the character Cora in the upcoming miniseries Blade Runner 2099. That series is being created by Silka Luisa for the Prime Video streaming platform, further expanding Schafer's media footprint.

Impact and Future Steps for the Production

The announcement of this cast marks a pivotal moment for the production of The Confessions, bringing necessary visibility to the project. The involvement of Ari Aster as a producer lends considerable industry weight to the Canadian trio's direction. It also bridges the gap between Aster's established fanbase and the audiences of the featured actors. This cross-pollination of fandoms is expected to drive significant initial interest in the film.

As the production moves forward, the combination of the directing team's experimental style and the star power of the cast creates a unique market position. The Cautionary psycho-dramedy genre allows for deep character exploration, which suits the talents of Maya Hawke and Alexander Skarsgård. Fans and critics alike are eager to see how Square Peg's production values will complement the specific creative vision of Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, and Evan Johnson. No specific release date has been announced for The Confessions at this time.