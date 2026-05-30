May's Watch With Us Lineup: A Quieter Month Ahead

This month's Watch With Us lineup appears to be a bit quieter compared to last month's premiere of two blockbuster series. The shows include a corporate war, a family's dark secret, a Handmaid's escape, a mystery, and a tragic love story.

This month's Watch With Us lineup appears to be a bit quieter compared to last month's premiere of two blockbuster series. One show, set in the 80s, follows British television executive Lord Tony Baddingham as he's challenged by an upstart company led by his hated rivals.

The season promises more romantic entanglements and nudity as the story unfolds into 1987. However, this is not a purely romantic season as Tony plans to win the corporate war at any cost, leaving ruined lives and broken relationships in his wake. Another show follows a pair of brothers who discover their father's deli empire was a front for a drug smuggling operation. Their father's right-hand woman reenters the picture, and the siblings are feeling betrayed.

The third show revolves around Infiniti's character, Agnes MacKenzie, who is the daughter of a legendary revolutionary but doesn't know it yet. Agnes is a Handmaid, and her latest classmate may hold the key to her escape from the indoctrination of Gilead. The fourth show follows a character who finds himself drawn into a mystery connected to the powerful people who had him sentenced to prison. His two reliable allies may be his only hope.

The final show is about a character growing up in the shadow of a beloved President, whose love story has a tragic ending. This character is now leaving Paradise behind to find his wife, who may be alive after an apocalyptic event





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Watch With Us British Television Executive Handmaids Corporate War Mystery Tragic Love Story

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