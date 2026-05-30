Action-packed movies, romantic comedies, and thrilling suspense flicks are just a few of the exciting new releases coming to a streaming platform near you this May.

Action fans have a lot to look forward to in May with the return of Jack Ryan in an original movie, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan : Ghost War, and Marvel's Punisher returning to Disney+ in a special called The Punisher : One Last Kill.

Apple TV is also adding a sci-fi thriller, Star City, which has become a rom-com classic over the years thanks to its high-concept premise and an engaging lead performance. Meanwhile, Ferrari, a biopic that plays like three movies in one, paints a portrait of a fascinating man whose stoicism hides a lot of anguish over his son's death. The racing scenes are thrilling, with a spectacular crash-out so unbelievable, it could only be based on an unfortunate real-life tragedy.

In other news, Tony, a man who was cheated out of money from a land development deal that went sour, kidnaps Richard at gunpoint and demands that the people responsible admit their crimes and apologize for defrauding him. If they don't, Tony will shoot Richard in the head. The streamer just added a slew of new suspense flicks that warrant a place on your already-packed binge-watch list.

If you're a fan of movies like Dog Day Afternoon, you'll love Dead Man's Wire, an eerily similar real-life tale of a hostage standoff that takes place and invited the media to broadcast his one-man protest. That's why the movie has the power and bizarre logic of truth - Tony's anger is palatable and makes him do things he wouldn't normally do.

The film's denouement is even more wild than the events preceding it, which makes you want to watch a follow-up documenting Tony's life after his crimes. He's an outlandish character who can only exist in real life. April showers bring May flowers - and Netflix thrillers. The streamer just added a slew of new suspense flicks that warrant a place on your already-packed binge-watch list.

If you're a fan of movies like Dog Day Afternoon, you'll love Dead Man's Wire, an eerily similar real-life tale of a hostage standoff that takes place and invited the media to broadcast his one-man protest. That's why the movie has the power and bizarre logic of truth - Tony's anger is palatable and makes him do things he wouldn't normally do.

The film's denouement is even more wild than the events preceding it, which makes you want to watch a follow-up documenting Tony's life after his crimes. He's an outlandish character who can only exist in real life. In a separate incident, Jennifer Garner stars in a romantic comedy film where she plays a 13-year-old girl who wakes up as a 30-year-old woman.

She gets her wish thanks to a magical dollhouse and now she has to navigate her new life as an adult. The film also explores themes of identity and self-discovery as Jennifer's character tries to figure out who she is and where she belongs in the world. In a shocking turn of events, NHL Star Claude Lemieux's official cause of death has been confirmed, but the details of the incident are still unclear





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