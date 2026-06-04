May No Child Go Hungry: Campaign to benefit Food Bank of Alaska wraps up

A KTUU effort to raise funds and awareness for childhood hunger has wrapped up for the month of May.

Food donation barrels placed around the community brought in more than 500 pounds of food during the month. The Food Bank of Alaska reports total monetary donations on its website during May at nearly $12,000.

Food Bank Philanthropy Officer Daniel Bentle said the funding is enough to provide 200 children with meals throughout the summer, a critical time when students aren’t receiving meals they would normally get at school. Bentle said 1 in 5 children in Alaska face food insecurity, translating to roughly 35,000 children in the state.

People can sponsor a food for a child through theFive people injured in moose attacks in Anchorage, Fish & Game saysDoyon says North Slope rig cleanup enters final monitoring stage Sullivan vs. Sullivan: Senator accuses Peltola of ‘rigging’ election — but evidence of her involvement is unclear Sullivan vs. Sullivan: Senator accuses Peltola of ‘rigging’ election — but evidence of her involvement is unclear‘Movement is important’: JBER hosts 5K run as it attempts to break mental health stigma





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