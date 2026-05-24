May Heatwave In UK: Beaches, Parks Packed As Highest Recorded Temperatures In May Expected

Blistering Britain is facing its first-ever May 'tropical night' as the month was officially declared on track to be the warmest ever. Beaches, parks, and beauty spots were packed today as maximum temperatures soared above 30C for a second consecutive day.

Blistering Britain is facing its first-ever May 'tropical night' as the month was officially declared on track to be the warmest ever. Beaches, parks, and beauty spots were packed today as maximum temperatures soared above 30C for a second consecutive day, warmer than parts of North Africa.

The mercury could reach 34C (93.2F) tomorrow and Tuesday in the South East, beating the 32.8C (91.04F) record from 1944. Even places as far north as Middlesbrough are predicted to reach 30C tomorrow, on par with Barbados and Cairo, Egypt.

A tropical night is defined as a 24-hour period where the overnight minimum temperatures do not drop below 20C (68F) – set to happen in London and the South East for the first time ever through tonight and again tomorrow night. Such events are more common in Mediterranean resorts or places within the tropics – and typically only occur in the UK for a small number of days during summer heatwaves rather than in a month still classified as spring.

According to the Meteorological Office, hot temperatures at night can interfere with the body's recovery processes, potentially leading to increased cardiovascular stress and sleep disturbances. Animals at London Zoo who are accustomed to milder temperatures have been given ice lollipops to keep cool in the boiling hot temperatures. Packed scenes at Bournemouth beach for the second consecutive Bank Holiday weekend with thousands of people flocking to beaches, including Brighton and Weymouth, Dorset.

There were crowded scenes today as thousands of people flocked to beaches amid exceptional May heat. Amidst the warm weather, youths apparently pictures inhaling so-called 'hippy crack' were among thousands at Bournemouth beach. The current heatwave is the first time since UK temperatures have hit the thirties since 2012. The UK Health Security Agency stated that its heat health emergency alert would continue until 5pm on Wednesday





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Bank Holiday Weekend England's Highest Recorded Temperatures May Heatwaves Marine Heatwave United Kingdom Beach Packing Youngsters Inhaling Marine Heatwaves

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