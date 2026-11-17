Author May Cobb discusses the Netflix adaptation of The Hunting Wives and reveals plans for a new thriller set in the Dallas area.

May Cobb has confirmed details regarding the television adaptation of her novel The Hunting Wives while addressing questions about the future of her book series. The author clarified that her current project is a duology, though she remains open to future installments. This clarification comes as fans await the next steps in the story adaptation process.

The Hunting Wives Book Series Status

Cobb revealed that she originally planned to write All the Little Houses as a standalone novel. However, the draft became too extensive with too much drama to fit into a single volume. She decided to split the narrative into a two-part series. She stated that there are currently no plans for a third book in this specific storyline. The author emphasized that she would love to keep the possibility of further continuation open. She noted that the current structure is strictly a duology. However, she added that one should never say never in the publishing industry.

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Netflix Adaptation Development Details

The television adaptation of The Hunting Wives is currently in development at Apple TV. Cobb confirmed that she is co-creating the project with writer Naomi Sheldon. She described their working relationship as highly effective and productive. Sheldon is handling the writing duties while Cobb takes a hands-on role in the production. The author expressed hope that the adaptation will move forward smoothly. She intends to remain deeply involved in the creative process. The visual representation of the story is a key focus for the team. They aim to capture the specific atmosphere of the setting.

Setting Differences Between Book and Show

The original novel is set in East Texas during the 1980s. The story follows wealthy families whose lives are disrupted by a new family moving into town. The plot involves chaos, secrets, and murder within a major mystery. The television adaptation will shift the location to a wealthy enclave of Dallas. Cobb described this new setting as new territory for her writing. She noted that East Texas is where she is from and where most of her other books are set. The Dallas setting offers a different visual and narrative landscape. The author highlighted the unique character of the region for the show.

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Visual Style and Production Goals

Cobb expressed excitement about seeing the farm and the trad wife setup created by the character Abigail. She plans to see potions and other elements visually represented on screen. The production team aims to capture the fictionalized version of her hometown. The author noted that East Texas features beautiful pine forests. She described the area as having a very noir feel. This aesthetic differs from common perceptions of Texas. The setting feels claustrophobic and eerie to her. She compared the atmosphere to a Stephen King novel. The visual tone will be both beautiful and unsettling.

Cast and Character Dynamics

The Netflix series stars Brittany Snow as Sophie. Sophie relocates from Boston to an East Texas town in the adaptation. She becomes drawn to prominent socialite Margo, played by Malin Åkerman. The show follows the dynamics between these two central characters. The story involves salacious and sultry murder mystery elements. The adaptation brings the story to a close for this season. News recently broke about the development of the project. Apple TV is moving forward with the production. The series is expected to release in July 2025.

Future Projects and Texas Themes

Cobb indicated that she wants to stay in Texas for her next project. She aims to move out of the East Texas setting for a change. She feels Texas is full of big personalities and spirited women. The state is known as a party state. She believes this provides a good recipe for soapy fun and murder. The new thriller will be set in Dallas. The author hinted that the location will be different from her previous works. She wants to explore the unique aspects of the Dallas area. The project will likely maintain the thriller genre. Cobb remains focused on delivering engaging narratives.