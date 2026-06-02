May 2026 Domestic Box Office Surpasses $1 Billion Without a Single Marvel Film

U.S. and Canadian theaters generated over $1 billion in May 2026, a historic first without any Marvel release. Surprise hits like Obsession and A24's Backrooms, along with Lionsgate's Michael, propelled the milestone, signaling a broader shift in audience preferences and a possible move away from Marvel‑centric dominance.

The domestic box office reached a historic milestone in May 2026, surpassing the $1 billion mark without the aid of any Marvel‑related film. Industry trackers report that U.S. and Canadian theaters generated roughly $1.06 billion in ticket sales during the month, the first time the market has exceeded the billion‑dollar threshold without a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) entry since the metric was first recorded in 2009.

That year's breakthrough was driven by the then‑new X‑Men Origins: Wolverine, and subsequent billion‑dollar Mays have typically been anchored by blockbuster superhero releases such as Thor (2011), Iron Man 3 (2013), The Amazing Spider‑Man 2 and X‑Men: Days of Future Past (both 2014), or an Avengers outing in 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2019. In 2026, however, the record was set by a slate of surprise hits that reshaped expectations about what can power a strong May box‑office season.

Among the most notable performers were two non‑franchise titles that turned into overnight sensations. Obsession, a modestly budgeted drama‑thriller, opened with $17.1 million but quickly built momentum through word‑of‑mouth, pushing its domestic total to $104.7 million by the end of the month and positioning it as one of the most profitable films ever made.

A24's horror entry Backrooms delivered an even more dramatic debut, carving out $81 million in its opening weekend - a three‑fold increase over the studio's previous best and the fourth‑largest opening ever for a horror picture. Both movies helped lift the overall May tally well beyond the $1 billion benchmark. The traditional studio heavyweights still contributed significantly.

Lionsgate's Michael emerged as the month's top‑grossing film, pulling in $210 million domestically and eclipsing the anticipated Marvel release Avengers: Doomsday, which Disney postponed to December. Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios' sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 earned $209 million, providing a robust counterweight to the under‑performing Mandalorian and Grogu franchise, which managed $137 million despite suffering the steepest second‑weekend drop on record for a Memorial Day weekend debut.

Other notable entries in the 2026 top‑ten list included Michael ($857 million worldwide), Project Hail Mary ($677 million), Hoppers ($434 million) and Wuthering Heights ($246 million). The confluence of breakout independents, surprise genre hits and solid studio sequels demonstrates a renewed confidence in the box‑office's ability to recover fully from the pandemic slump, suggesting that the era of Marvel‑driven domination may be giving way to a more diversified landscape of audience favorites.

Industry analysts at The Wrap note that the May 2026 achievement is only the ninth time in history that the domestic market has crossed the $1 billion line, and the first instance where no Marvel property-whether part of the MCU or a peripheral Marvel‑based film-contributed to the surge. The data underscores a shift in consumer appetite, with studios increasingly willing to invest in original concepts and niche genres that resonated strongly with viewers.

As studios chart their 2026‑27 release strategies, the success of Obsession, Backrooms and the unexpected dominance of Michael may encourage a broader slate of non‑franchise projects, potentially reshaping the composition of future blockbuster seasons. Looking ahead, the upcoming slate includes several high‑profile Marvel ventures such as Blade, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for release later in the year.

Yet the May performance suggests that even in a year populated with big‑budget superhero titles, the market is capable of thriving on a more eclectic mix of films. Whether this marks a lasting transformation or a temporary anomaly will depend on how audiences respond to the next wave of releases, but the May 2026 box‑office results have already proven that a Marvel‑free month can still deliver blockbuster‑level revenue





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Box Office Non‑Franchise Hits May 2026 Milestone Obsession Backrooms

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