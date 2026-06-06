Maxx Crosby plans to attend America 250 UFC fight, talks White House, Fernando Mendoza, Tom Brady and Olympics

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby tells Fox News Digital he plans to attend the UFC fight at the White House on June 14 to celebrate America's 250th.

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| The HerdMaxx Crosby on beating Patriots in Week 1, where he stands w/ Raiders | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby joins Colin Cowherd to discuss playing with a chip on his shoulder and how he adjusted to getting double and triple teamed on the line. He also shares where he stands with the team amidst the recent talks about his future throughout the football world.

He also breaks down how the Raiders beat the New England Patriots in Week 1.told Fox News Digital he plans on attending the UFC fight at the White House on June 14 to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

"It's incredible that we all have an opportunity to celebrate our country and just be part of a historic event... we live in the greatest country in the world and it should be celebrated. "Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the sideline before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. , on Dec. 7, 2025.

For Crosby, as a highly successful NFL star, the celebration represents an opportunity to recognize the freedoms and opportunities he appreciates most as an American.

"You have an opportunity every day to chase your passion," Crosby said. "Everyone comes from different backgrounds, but in this country you have a choice every day to chase what you love and what you aspire to do. People don't say the American Dream for no reason. It's the greatest country because it's opportunity.

It's a land of opportunity.

""I think everyone knows how much I love Justin Gaethje," Crosby said. "Justin Gaethje is one of the greatest fighters to ever do it, and he's an absolute legend. He's also a great friend, so I'll definitely be biased for him. I want to see him go to the White House and do his thing for sure.

"casually leaned over to Dana White during a live UFC match and suggested they"do a fight at the White House". White immediately agreed, and logistics were set in motion days later.

"Dana White is like family to me. He always does it big, and he always does it the biggest and best way. He's always going to put on an incredible show," Crosby said. , and he’s been incredible to me," Crosby later added.

"I know Dana thinks nothing but the world of him and has a lot of respect for him. But you know we’ve met a couple times, and he’s always been great to me. So, going to the White House, and being there, is going to be a lot of fun for sure.

""Oh, no doubt," Crosby said when asked whether he would consider playing. "I think it'd be incredible. "TEAM USA FLAG FOOTBALL STAR WANTS OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE OLYMPIC TEAM AMID NFL PARTICIPATION Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby stands on the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. , on Dec. 14, 2025.

"My mom's side, I've got a Yugoslavian background, so I've got some Serbian and Albanian in me over there," Crosby said. "I'm sure they'd give me a call as well, so it'd be an interesting decision. ""Everyone knows my heart's here," Crosby said. "This is the country I've been raised in, born and raised, so yeah, it would definitely be special.

""I don't think he would do that," Crosby said with a laugh. "I think he's retired and there's a lot of great quarterbacks right now. But I wouldn't be mad at Tom Brady coming back. It's a great time.

"Crosby also had high praise for quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is adjusting to life at the NFL level after a successful college career. "He's a young guy and he's coming in off an incredible season and an incredible college career," Crosby said. "But when you get to the NFL, you've got to The veteran defensive end said Mendoza has impressed him with his willingness to learn and fit into the locker room.

"I think he's done an incredible job of just being one of the guys, being humble, being a sponge, just learning from everybody and asking questions," Crosby said. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza warms up during a rookie minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nev. , on May 2, 2026. But Crosby won't be taking it easy on the fresh-faced rookie in practice.

"There's no taking it easy," Crosby said with a laugh. "We play this game one way, and I'm going to go out there and do what I do. It's going to help him in the long run and making him better. I want to push all my teammates.

That's how teams improve — by pushing each other and making each other better on a daily basis.

" While many young quarterbacks are immediately compared to established NFL stars, Crosby said Mendoza should be given the opportunity to carve out his own identity. "A lot of times people try to make comparisons," Crosby said. "People just need to allow Fernando to be Fernando. I think he's going to be a really special player.

"Crosby also spoke about the unique opportunity to play for an organization that includes NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority owner. "Tom has had one of the greatest careers, if not the greatest career, of anybody," Crosby said. "He's an incredible player and won at the highest level. " Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025.

While Brady isn't involved in the day-to-day operations of the franchise, Crosby said having someone with his experience around the organization is a valuable resource.

"Anybody you get around an organization that has done it at that level, I think is a positive," Crosby said. "He's not there all the time, but he is a resource for people in that building. I think his winning mindset is only a plus.

"Crosby's appearance with Fox News Digital came as part of a partnership with SAXX Underwear, a brand he said immediately caught his attention for more than one reason. "Obviously, everyone knows I make a living sacking quarterbacks, so the name alone drew me in," Crosby joked. "The double X was a bonus, too. " But beyond the name, Crosby said he became a fan of the product itself.

Crosby said the product has become part of his everyday routine.

"I literally wear it every single day," Crosby said. "I wear it during workouts, I wear it around the house, I literally wear it everywhere I go. ""It's not NFL certified yet," he said. "But I wear it to the games, for sure.

" Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.





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