Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby sparks debate by labeling the running back role the easiest position in the NFL, citing lack of mental complexity compared to edge rushers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has ignited a fierce debate within the National Football League by declaring the running back position the easiest to play in the entire sport. During a recent media interaction, the veteran pass rusher did not mince words, opening his commentary by describing previous casual remarks on the topic as a "casual a- take." Crosby argued that the structural realities of the game dictate which positions require the most intense physical and mental fortitude, placing edge rusher s at the top of that hierarchy.

Salary Structure Reveals Position Value

Crosby grounded his argument in the financial realities of the modern NFL, pointing out that team compensation structures directly reflect the difficulty and scarcity of specific skills. He noted that the highest-paid players on any roster are typically pass rushers, followed by wide receivers and then offensive tackles. According to Crosby, this salary distribution is not accidental but rather a logical consequence of the immense value placed on generating pressure on the quarterback.

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The defensive end emphasized that securing a sack against elite offensive lines is a rare feat that requires a unique and difficult combination of attributes. He explained that to achieve a high sack count, such as double digits, a player must endure a thousand snaps of rigorous gameplay. This volume of play demands that an edge rusher be big, athletic, strong, and "twitched up," while also possessing the flexibility to bend around the pocket.

Contrast With Running Back Responsibilities

In stark contrast to the complexities of the pass rush, Crosby characterized the role of the running back as fundamentally simpler and less mentally demanding. He argued that the primary obligation of a running back is to receive a handoff and execute a physical run or catch a pass. Crosby asserted that this process allows the player to focus solely on physical execution without the need to process complex defensive schemes or adjust to multiple blockers.

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The Las Vegas Raiders star stated that running backs do not have to think about the intricate mental chess matches that defensive ends navigate every play. He maintained that the simplicity of the task-being handed the ball and then running-makes the position significantly easier than those that require defending against multiple offensive linemen simultaneously. For Crosby, the lack of cognitive load is the defining factor that lowers the difficulty rating of the position.

Reactions From Atlanta Falcons Star

The controversy surrounding Crosby's comments comes amidst the active career of Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who recently spoke to the media following a game against the San Francisco 49ers. While Robinson and his teammates have not yet publicly responded to Crosby's specific characterization of their role, the timing highlights the ongoing tension between offensive and defensive perspectives on player workload.

Robinson, who wears number 7 for the Falcons, was seen speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 25, 2026, after a matchup against the 49ers. The Falcons star has been a prominent figure in discussions regarding the evolution of the running back position, often emphasizing the physical toll and strategic importance of his role despite Crosby's recent dismissal of it.

Defensive Edge Rusher Complexity

Crosby spent several minutes elaborating on why the edge rusher role is the most demanding in football, highlighting the constant battle against multiple blockers. He stressed that a pass rusher must possess the strength to hold their ground against double teams while maintaining the agility to slip through gaps. This dual requirement of power and flexibility is something he believes running backs are not subjected to during their gameplay.

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The defensive end pointed to his own performance against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as an example of the high stakes involved in his position. On Sunday, November 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California, Crosby was observed reacting after sacking Purdy, a play that required precise technique and explosive power. Such moments underscore the physical and technical precision required to succeed at the edge, a standard Crosby believes is rarely matched in other areas of the field.