Maxx Crosby Affirms Commitment to Raiders After Trade Rumors

Defensive end Maxx Crosby dismissed recent trade speculation linking him to the Ravens and reiterated his dedication to the Las Vegas Raiders following an OTA session, emphasizing his pride in the organization and confidence in the coaching staff.

After nearly being traded to the Ravens during the offseason, Maxx Crosby said he is looking to put all the trade rumors behind him and wants to focus on being a Raider.

Shortly after an OTA session concluded, Crosby went to the podium and met with the media.

“Ultimately, I am exactly where I want to be. ”“I’m fired up,” Crosby said.

“Everyone knows my love and appreciation for this organization; that never changed. ”between the Rams and the Browns that sent Myles Garrett to Los Angeles for Jared Verse and multiple draft picks, Crosby looked like he was going to be the star edge rusher traded during the offseason. After the failed physical, Crosby went on X and said, “Everything happens for a reason,” ensuring he was ready to fix the relationship with the Raiders and remain with the team.

Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back.

Run That Sh*t. 🦅🏴‍☠️“I’m excited, just being here with this group,” Crosby said.

“We have an extremely smart and great leader in men in Klint Kubiak , a coaching staff that’s very detailed and very, I’d say tentative with everything they do. ”As Crosby is recommitting to the Raiders, Las Vegas appears to be keeping its five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, who has received multiple All-Pro honors.





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