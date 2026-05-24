Maxwell Jacob Friedman: A Charismatic Heel and a Generational Talent

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF, is a professional wrestler known for his charismatic personality and exceptional wrestling skills. He is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and has gained immense popularity in the wrestling industry.

World Champion Darby Allin at upcoming pay-per-view event "Double or Nothing.

" But even in a non-legitimate sports competition like professional wrestling, personality alone can only carry one so far. The good news is. This weekend, Friedman will get his chance for revenge. Typically in these situations, it is the champion (now Allin) with the most to lose — the belt — but Sunday’s main event won’t be your run of the mill match.

If the challenger (Friedman) takes another "L," he won’t just lose his head, MJF will lose his hair. For someone who loves his own appearance as much as Friedman does, such a fate for his ‘do simply won’t do. (the son of billionaire Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan), is as big a wrestling fan as, well, his company’s wrestling fans. Khan very much appreciates his big bad — or at the very least, he tolerates him.

Asked how he deals with a personality like Friedman, Khan starts with the superlatives. The Burberry-draped, smack-talking, walking heat machine is "a hugely charismatic wrestler," Khan tells T"He is so self-obsessed, and his pursuit of greatness is so singular in its focus on himself that one has to admire it," Khan continued.

"At the same time, as a villain, he’s so detestable. "If Friedman was not a self-described "illiterate," at this point in the read, right about now, he’d be wondering when this turned into astar of AEW: himself. MJF is a true throwback — a heel who loves himself as much as we love to hate him — and he will never, ever let you forget that. Not for one minute.

So your real name is Maxwell Tyler Friedman, initials MTF. Your character is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, stylized down to MJF. Who owns the rights to the character? That’s really important for the licensing piece of the business — and if you move on to another company.

We are definitely a more workers’-rights-focused professional wrestling company, and that’s not me taking a shot, it’s just a fact. Well there are other stars: Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE), Chris Jericho, Cody (Cody Rhodes in WWE) when he was here…What is the right amount of TV time for MJF? You never want to overexpose your biggest draws, but you need them there reliably. If the television show was two hours, I’d put me out there for two hours.

If it’s three hours, put me out there for three, etc. Look, I’ve proven time and time again that I’m the biggest draw in the company. Now, that doesn’t take away from the fact that I can’t do that alone. I need a team, and boy, do I have a great team. AEW is chock full of some of the best professional wrestlers in the sport, professional wrestling has ever seen.

But when we look at things metrically in the year 2026, I’ve been on top this entire year. Our houses are up year-over-year in every single place we’ve been to. Pay-per-view buys are up in every single pay-per-view we’ve had, and I will just use the pay-per-view this Sunday as an example.

We’re about to do the second-largest gate domestically in the history of our promotion, with me on top in the main event — and the No. 1 was a stadium show at Global Life Field. This is the power of MJF that I wield: I get people to watch; I get people to tune in; I get people to buy a ticket, because you can’t go and live your life a wrestling fan without having the experience that is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, whether that’s live or on your TV screen.

Sports, including pro wrestling, draw comparisons between eras. It’s just something for fans to talk about. Off the top of my head I’d probably say your character reminds me of The Rock, maybe "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Who do you think best compares with MJF?

It’s humanly impossible . I’m an amalgamation of the great of the greats, frankly. Because when people — it’s so funny, people use their favorite wrestler to describe me. Every conversation I have, when people pull me aside: "Oh, you remind me of The Rock.

Oh, you remind me of Terry Funk. Oh, you remind me of Ric Flair. Oh, you remind me of Nick Bockwinkel. Oh, you remind me of Steve Austin.

Oh, you remind me of The Rock.

" You’re never gonna have anybody say, "Oh, you remind me of Barry Horowitz. " You know what I mean? There’s levels to this shit. God bless Barry, he’s part of the tribe, I love him.

But that’s the thing about me — I’m a generational talent, and I evoke the same emotion people had when they were kids, freaking out and marking out over whoever their favorite wrestler was. I think what’s really cool is — although I bring people together through hatred, I’m still bringing them together because I’m giving them that punch of nostalgia. With love and respect to everybody else in my industry, nobody’s like me anymore.

I’m the last of a dying breed. Nobody can talk the way that I talk, nobody that can walk the way I walk, nobody can wrestle the way that I wrestle, nobody can pull a crowd in the way that I pull a crowd in. That’s just all the part of recipe of MJ





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