Maxine Austin and husband Michael transformed their 1970s Cambridge home using DIY skills from YouTube, saving £130,000 on renovations while raising four young boys.

Maxine Austin, a thirty-eight-year-old mother of four young boys, has successfully converted her aging 1970s property in Cambridge into an award-winning family residence through extensive do-it-yourself efforts. She and her husband, Michael Austin, purchased the detached four-bedroom house in 2018 for £480,000 and subsequently invested between £130,000 and £150,000 into its complete transformation. Maxine acquired these technical skills primarily by watching instructional videos on YouTube, allowing the family to execute complex structural and aesthetic changes without hiring expensive professional contractors.

The Mechanics of the Budget-Friendly Home Transformation

The core mechanism behind this significant financial saving involved replacing bespoke tradesmen services with homemade solutions using affordable materials and online tutorials. Maxine discovered that creating a custom-built media wall in their converted garage would cost approximately £6,500 if contracted out, but she constructed the same unit for just £650. She achieved this by assembling five Billy bookcases from IKEA, building a timber frame around them, and cladding the entire structure with MDF boards. After filling gaps, caulking seams, and painting the surface, she installed under-floor heating and insulated the previously cold garage space, which has now become the most frequently used room in the household.

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Stakeholder Views and Social Media Community Growth

Maxine Austin, who shares her design journey on Instagram under the handle @maxine.home, has built a substantial following of 152,000 users who track her progress. Her account gained massive traction in May 2022 after she posted a video of an IKEA hack involving Besta units and Smeviken doors that cost only £800 to create a built-in alcove unit. The video received seven million views and generated 30,000 new followers within 72 hours, establishing her as a credible voice in the home improvement community. Her work was recently recognized when she won the Cox & Cox sponsored Best Interior Content Creator award at the uFurnish Home Awards, an event organized by the UK-based furniture website uFurnish.com.

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Real-World Impact on Family Living and Design Philosophy

The renovation required the family to endure difficult living conditions during the first few months of the project, as they lived in the house while it was being stripped back to bare bones. During this period, there was no running water, no heating, and no staircase, forcing Maxine and Michael to use a ladder and take showers at a local gym. Maxine initially adopted a minimalist approach by painting all walls white to appeal to hypothetical future buyers, but she shifted her strategy in phase two to inject personality into the space. She now prioritizes the current enjoyment of her family over potential resale value, utilizing rich blue and green paints, patterned wallpaper, and detailed coving to break up the expansive walls typical of 1970s architecture.

Future Design Directions and Ongoing Renovation Plans

Maxine Austin continues to apply her DIY expertise to further enhance the property, with plans to add panelling and wallpaper throughout the remaining areas of the home. She has already panelled three bedrooms, the front room, the kitchen, and the entryway, noting that walls look significantly improved with added texture and dimension. One of her most debated design choices involves wallpapering the ceiling of the entryway, a bold move that sparked conversation among her online audience. Despite the controversy, her commitment to continuous improvement ensures that the home evolves into a unique, personalized sanctuary for her family of six.