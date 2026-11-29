Maxine Austin and Michael Austin turned a 1970s house into an award-winning family home using DIY techniques from YouTube, saving significant funds through creative home renovations and strategic improvements.

Maxine Austin, a mother of four young boys, has successfully transformed her 1970s detached house near Cambridge into an award-winning family residence by leveraging DIY skills learned exclusively from YouTube tutorials. Alongside her husband Michael, a heating engineer, she has created a personalized living space that prioritizes functionality and aesthetic warmth over conventional renovation approaches.

Renovation Costs and Budget Management

The couple purchased the four-bedroom property in 2018 for £480,000 with the explicit intention of undertaking a major structural and cosmetic overhaul. While they initially possessed a £30,000 profit from the sale of their previous home, their total expenditure on the transformation is estimated to have reached between £130,000 and £150,000.

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Despite the substantial investment, Maxine and Michael have rigorously sought to minimize costs through creative solutions. A prime example of this strategy is the creation of a media wall in the converted garage, which they completed for £650, significantly undercutting tradesmen quotes of approximately £6,500.

Strategic Use of IKEA Hacks

Maxine achieved this dramatic cost saving by purchasing five Billy bookcases and constructing a custom timber frame around them. She clad the structure with MDF, applied filler and caulk, and painted the entire assembly to create a seamless built-in storage unit for books, toys, and a television.

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This approach not only saved £6,000 but also provided a highly functional design that keeps smaller items out of reach of young children while maximizing storage capacity. The garage, once a cold storage area, now features under-floor heating and insulated walls, making it the most frequently used room in the house.

Challenges of Living Through Renovations

The renovation process was divided into two distinct phases, with the family enduring significant discomfort during the initial period of work. For several months, the Austins lived in a single bedroom equipped with a temporary kitchen, while the rest of the house was stripped back to bare bones.

At the peak of the construction phase, the family lacked running water and heating, and the staircase was removed, requiring the use of a ladder for access. Daily necessities such as showering were managed by visiting a local gym. Maxine admitted that late-night painting sessions became a necessity to find peace and quiet amidst the chaos of raising four children under the age of six.

Evolution of Interior Design Philosophy

Initially, Maxine painted the entire house white, operating under the assumption that a neutral canvas would appeal to future buyers. However, she soon shifted her mindset to focus on creating a home for her family rather than a speculative investment.

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This change in perspective led to the injection of personality through detailed coving, skirting, plaster moulding, and extensive use of patterned wallpaper and rich blue and green paints. She began by paneling walls with MDF shaker-style boards and experimenting with botanical murals in the nursery.

Social Media Recognition and Industry Awards

Maxine documented her journey on Instagram under the handle @maxine.home, which gained significant traction in May 2022 after she posted an IKEA hack video. The post, featuring a built-in alcove unit created with Besta units and Smeviken doors for £800, garnered seven million views and attracted 30,000 followers in just 72 hours.

Her innovative approach to home improvement has been recognized by the industry, earning her the Cox & Cox sponsored Best Interior Content Creator award at the uFurnish Home Awards, presented by the UK-based furniture platform uFurnish.com. Her followers continue to engage with her content, particularly noting controversial choices like wallpapering the entryway ceiling.