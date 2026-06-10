Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Murray Bartlett and Brandon Flynn on Playing Complicated Characters

Halfway through its first season, Apple TV's 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' continues to captivate audiences with its intricate plot and eclectic cast. Actors Murray Bartlett and Brandon Flynn discuss their first impressions of the show, the challenges of playing complex characters, and the ambitious murder scene in Episode 5.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed , halfway through its first season, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats with unresolved chaos and mystery. Tatiana Maslany's Paula, the show's anchor, is navigating a complex web of bloody murder investigations, blackmail, and unexpected twists.

The Apple TV thriller's success lies in its eclectic and talented cast, including Murray Bartlett and Brandon Flynn, who play Dennis and Trevor respectively. These characters, initially appearing as a loving couple, evolve into something far more complex. Bartlett's Dennis is a cold, calculated killer, while Flynn's Trevor is a Cam Boy turned victim, thrusting Paula into a kidnap-blackmail plot.

In a conversation with Collider, Bartlett and Flynn discussed their first impressions of the story, the challenges of playing such complicated characters, and the ambitious murder scene in Episode 5. When asked about their personal mood lifters, Bartlett shared that he enjoys walking on the beach with his dog, while Flynn prefers visiting museums or watching movies, even if they're not perfect. Both actors were drawn to their characters' complexity.

Bartlett was intrigued by Dennis's ability to shift between different personas, while Flynn was excited to explore Trevor's performative nature. Flynn noted that Trevor's many truths were inspired by Shakespearean characters, and Bartlett revealed that he studied sociopathy to prepare for his role





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Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Murray Bartlett Brandon Flynn Apple TV Complex Characters Thriller

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