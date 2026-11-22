The two clashed on and off the track throughout the weekend, with Russell portraying Verstappen as an arrogant bully, only for Verstappen to disparage him as “below my level.”

The Red Bull driver clashed with Mercedes rival George Russell throughout the weekend as they overtook each other about a dozen times for the lead and traded barbs in the press.

Verstappen had the the last laugh — literally. He won the race, while Russell fell to ninth after hitting the barrier on the penultimate lap.

Also read Verstappen escapes discipline in Las Vegas practice after run-ins with Russell and Colapinto

“Ha ha, well done! My God,” Verstappen chuckled over team radio after seemingly catching Russell go off in his rearview mirror. It began during Friday’s third practice session, when Russell was preparing for a fast lap and Verstappen blasted past him. Russell forced his way back ahead as the two banged wheels.

After that session, Russell tore into Verstappen for a move he deemed unnecessary, portraying him as an arrogant bully.

Advertisement

“When you do this, you are screwing this person over. And he does this week in, week out with many drivers. And everybody accepts it. And I’m not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they’re bigger and better than everyone else,” Russell told Sky Sports F1.

“So somebody’s got to stand up to that guy. ” In Saturday night’s race, Verstappen started first and held the lead, with Russell tucking into second place behind him. Russell repeatedly passed Verstappen, who kept taking back the lead. Their wheel-to-wheel fight grew feistier with defensive moves and a game of strategic battery deployment.

On Lap 49 of 50, Russell was running third when he tried to pass Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli for second place on Turn 5, heading into the Sphere section of the track. He locked up and hit the wall, dropping positions as he reversed out.

“He speaks a lot next to the track. And honestly, for me, it doesn’t really bother me, because he’s so far below my level that it doesn’t really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that, you know? ” Verstappen told reporters.

“So it doesn’t bother me. And today, karma is a bitch. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening, so I was like, ‘Fantastic, my day is only getting better. ’ And of course, when I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete.

Advertisement

” “I thought that was my chance. The risk was too high, and I paid the price. I could have been conservative and I probably would have come in P3,” Russell told F1TV after the race.

“So I’m not happy but I don’t regret what happened. ” He called it a “very unique” evening of “crazy racing” when speaking about his duels with Verstappen. It’s a yearslong rivalry that has flared up periodically on and off the track. It may be the spiciest rivalry in F1, even though the two have never fought each other for a world championship.

Verstappen has won four championships, and Russell is still chasing his first. Verstappen is in second in the standings with 304 points, followed by Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari with 267. Russell and McLaren’s Lando Norris are tied for fourth place with 264 points each. There are two races still scheduled over the next two Sundays to close out the season — in Qatar on Nov. 29, and Abu Dhabi on Dec. 6, meaning a maximum of 50 points available.

F1 officials have maintained that the races will take place as scheduled despite the military conflict in the Middle East. Asked about the 35 lead changes in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen quipped that the last time he won a race like this was “when I was playing ‘Mario Kart. ’”“From a racing point of view, from the outside, I’m sure it probably was the best race ever in Formula 1,” he told reporters after the race. “You never know what’s going to happen. ”