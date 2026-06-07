Max Verstappen Retires from Monaco Grand Prix After RB22 Stalls on the Starting Line

Max Verstappen's Monaco Grand Prix was over as it began, with the four-time champion failing to get going from the front row.

In Saturday qualifying, Max Verstappen matched his best result of the season with a front row start next to Kimi Antonelli. His high hopes of a first victory with the Ford and the RB22 were quickly dashed when his Red Bull failed to start off the front row Sunday Morning in the Monaco Grand Prix.

"Just bring it home," his race engainner Gianpiero Lambiase replied. Two weeks ago, Verstappen brought Red Bull their first podium finish with a Ford engine, finishing third after starting second in the Canadian Grand Prix, with Antonelli on pole at the track it mattered most. Verstappen looked to try to match his performance in the last grand prix or improve to second.

He even gave some bad-faith advice to Antonelli in the post-qualifying press conference to 'wait a second' at lights out. Antonelli, with four poles and four wins so far this season, is still far from driving a perfect race, as he's repeatedly shown issues at the start, losing places and having to battle back to his starting spot.

Monaco marked the second time that Antonelli lined up on the front row next to Verstappen,Victoria Beaver is a nomadic sports writer who spends her time hopping between race tracks and hippie farms. She’s covered every corner of motorsports that will let her in from 410 Sprints to NASCAR to Supercross. Her daily driver is a 2010 Subaru that she refused to do the smallest amount of preventative maintenance on.

Instead, she spends her free time and money building a 42-foot Skoolie to one day travel the country full time.





RoadandTrack / 🏆 577. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alexandra Leclerc Races to Make This Color Trend a Monaco Grand Prix SignatureIt's such a chic complement to her white dress.

Read more »

Princess and Junior Andre Escape to Monaco Grand Prix Amid Mother Katie Price's Marital TurmoilKatie Price's children, Princess and Junior Andre, enjoyed a trip to the Monaco Grand Prix while their mother faces the collapse of her marriage to Lee Andrews, who is imprisoned in Dubai on fraud charges. The siblings were joined by friends, including Heidi Katona, as they took a break from the family drama.

Read more »

Kimi Antonelli Beats Max Verstappen and the Ferrari Drivers for His First Pole in MonacoThe 19-year-old secures his first pole for the Monaco Grand Prix in the most important qualifying session of the season.

Read more »

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying: Antonelli Claims Stunning Pole as Hamilton Races for Ferrari Debut WinQualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix threw up a major surprise as rookie Kimi Antonelli took pole for Mercedes, demoting championship favourite George Russell. Lewis Hamilton secured third for Ferrari, keeping his dream of a first win with the team alive, while Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre were among the celebrities watching on.

Read more »