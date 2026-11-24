As the RB22 starts to improve in F1’s nimble-car era, Verstappen continues to take aim at the racing it produces.

Did Max Verstappen like the Las Vegas Grand Prix that he dominated on Saturday night, as a racer? No.The four-time champion under the former regulations continues to be outspoken about his judgment of F1’s current ‘nimble’ car regulations, which put more weight on battery management in the 50/50 hybrid system than on racing itself.

When asked if he remembered the last time he won a race with the field so close, with so much jockeying for position, Verstappen almost caught himself before delivering the headline for this article and countless more.

Also read Max Verstappen wins the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in 4 years

“I probably shouldn’t say it; I probably should not,” Verstappen started in the press conference. “I remember winning one like this when I was playing on Mario Kart. “Sometimes, you drop back, and you get drafted, and there’s catch-up, always; when you drop back, you go faster.

What was, from the outside, a thrilling race, where the field was able to play cat-and-mouse with Verstappen, make up ground, and pass, was for the leader not even enough to raise his heart rate. This was Verstappen’s fourth win in six races after a slow start for Red Bull and their new Ford Power Units. A change of tides to be proud of, even in a race that didn’t spark joy for the racer.

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“When I look at it from my racer heart, no,” Verstappen answered when asked if he enjoyed the ‘crazy racing’ of the GP. “When you look at it as a show, a spectacle, yes. I’ve enjoyed my repasting and everything, but I prefer to look at it with my racing heart, and no. Even my heart rate- I was not nervous at all. It felt kinda cruising out there.

Just try to press the battery whenever it was passing or to defend. But for the show, when you look at it from the outside, you probably like it. Verstappen has elected not to take part in the new Whoop F1 partnership that would show fans a driver's heart rate throughout the race.

Lando Norris, who finished second after spending the first half of the race outside the points, felt similar to Verstappen about the focus of the race, saying he paid more attention to energy deployment than what was actually in front of him.

“The whole race was judging the battery the whole time,” Norris said. “I was looking at the battery more than I’m looking where I’m going around this track. ”Victoria Beaver is a nomadic sports writer who spends her time hopping between race tracks and hippie farms. She’s covered every corner of motorsports that will let her in from 410 Sprints to NASCAR to Supercross.

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Her daily driver is a 2010 Subaru that she refused to do the smallest amount of preventative maintenance on. Instead, she spends her free time and money building a 42-foot Skoolie to one day travel the country full time.