You can learn about NASA tech and watch agency chief Jared Isaacman zoom overhead in a MiG jet.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsNASA's X-59"quiet" supersonic research aircraft — seen here on its first supersonic flight on June 5, 2026 — will be on display at NASA's Max Power event. NASA will host a first-of-its-kind air show and aerospace expo on Florida's Space Coast this weekend.

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The show, called Max Power, will take place Saturday and Sunday at and around NASA'sThere will be a lot to see at NASA's event, so you should consider dropping by if you're on the Space Coast this weekend. 1:00-1:30 p.m.:"How Is NASA Preparing Astronauts to Live and Work on the Moon?

" with Suzanne Bell, who leads NASA’s Behavioral Health and Performance Laboratory at Johnson Space Center2:00-2:30 p.m.: Conversation with an NASA astronautNASA's Freedom 250 F-5 team, including NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, performs a flyover during the national anthem at an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers in Cleveland on Sept. 27, 2026. NASA will also hold a livestreamed press conference on Saturday at 5 p.m. EST about its moon base plans.

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It will feature Fox, García-Galán, NASA AdministratorThere will also be dramatic flyovers on both days of Max Power, some of them by Isaacman, who's an accomplished pilot as well as a private astronaut. and 1:31 p.m. .

The event"will showcase the newest aircraft, autonomous vehicles, technologies, and more defining the future of air and space," agency officials wrote in aand joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist.

He has a Ph. D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.