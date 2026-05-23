Max Muncy Optimistic After Wrist Injury During Game Against Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy is cautiously optimistic that he avoided a serious injury after a pitch hit him in the right wrist during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Muncy is accustomed to dealing with these types of situations and optimistic about his wrist healing.

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy is cautiously optimistic that he avoided a serious injury after a pitch hit him in the right wrist Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 35-year-old Muncy is accustomed to dealing with these types of situations as pitches have hit each of his wrists during his career. Muncy is batting .258 with a .363 on-base percentage, .515 slugging percentage, 12 homers, and 19 RBIs in 48 games this season. Santiago Espinal pinch-ran for Muncy in the eighth inning and will fill in for him at third base Saturday





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Muncy Wrist Injury Hit By Pitch Pitchers Baseball Optimistic

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