Max Homa's Struggles Continue: Will He Make the Majors?

Max Homa's form has taken a hit in 2025, missing the cut at the Genesis Invitational and raising concerns about his chances of qualifying for the upcoming major championships.

Max Homa faced a disappointing end to his 2025 Genesis Invitational campaign, missing the cut by three strokes on Friday. Despite his initial hopes of triggering the 10-stroke rule, Davis Thompson's strong performance, finishing at 8-under par, left Homa trailing at 7-over and 15 shots behind. This marks another setback for the six-time PGA Tour winner, who has struggled to maintain consistent form this season.

He has only managed to make the cut in three events out of seven, withdrawing from one and falling short in the other two. His other notable results this year include a tie for 26th at The Sentry and a tie for 53rd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.Homa's decline in performance can be traced back to last year, when he achieved only three top-10 finishes in 22 events. This slump has resulted in a significant drop in his Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), currently at 60th. His recent performance at the Genesis Invitational is likely to further diminish his ranking, raising concerns about his chances of qualifying for the major championships. His primary qualification route for the majors relies heavily on his OWGR position. While Homa has secured a spot in the Masters Tournament thanks to his third-place finish in 2024, his participation in the other majors hangs in the balance. The U.S. Open offers a spot to the top 60 players in the OWGR as of May 19th, with a second cut-off on June 9th for those who rise to the top 60. Currently, Homa sits precariously close to the cut-off point and needs to either maintain or improve his position to guarantee his place at Oakmont Country Club.The Open Championship presents an even more challenging hurdle, as exemptions are granted only to the top 50 players in the OWGR by the third week of May. This leaves Homa with a limited window of 14 weeks to climb at least 10 spots in the rankings to secure his spot at Royal Portrush. A PGA Tour victory in the coming weeks would likely secure his U.S. Open spot regardless of his ranking. However, The Open Championship only grants entry through a win in another major or the Players Championship in March. Fortunately for Homa, his place in the PGA Championship is already secured due to his participation in the 2023 Ryder Cup. However, he must remain within the top 100 of the OWGR for this exemption to remain valid. With his need to accumulate OWGR points, March and April are likely to be intensely busy months for Homa, playing almost every week unless a significant result emerges that allows him to focus on his major championship aspirations





