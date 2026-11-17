Arsenal teenager Max Dowman made history by becoming the first 16-year-old to score for England's U21 side, surpassing Jude Bellingham's record during a victory over France. Manager Lee Carsley praised Dowman's all-around performance, highlighting his technical skill and pressing ability despite his young age.

Lee Carsley had to stop himself. The England U-21 manager had lost himself in a torrent of gushing praise for Max Dowman on another record-breaking evening before trailing off.

Snapped back into reality, the coach added: “You have to keep reminding yourself of his age. ”surpassing Jude Bellingham to become the first 16-year-old to ever appear for England’s U-21s, Arsenal’s prodigious gem rewrote another record held by the Real Madrid superstar, tapping in the winner against France on Monday to set himself apart as the youngest scorer for this particular national team age group.

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Jude Bellingham—17 years, 8 months, 22 days —18 years, 1 month 19 days —18 years, 2 months, 28 days After an impressive cameo last week, Dowman shone from the first whistle on Monday as England raced into a 2–0 lead in Bristol. France fought back from nowhere but the“I thought he played really well,” Carsley beamed.

“I thought he was one of four or five really outstanding performances. I think Mikey Moore, Max , Ethan —they were very good in patches. ” As keen as Carsley was to praise Dowman’s obvious attributes in possession, the former Everton midfielder also pointed toward the youngster’s energetic pressing, a trait no doubt honed during his time in Mikel Arteta’s first team.

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“We look at Max, for instance, and see how good he is on the ball and how attacking he is, but I thought he was outstanding off the ball as well tonight,” the manager added. “And to get his goal ... you have to keep reminding yourself of his age. ”Mikel Arteta has taken a firm hand with Max Dowman. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images Arteta has made little secret about his distaste for international breaks.

The Gunners boss sits nervously through the club hiatus fretting over which of his stars will come back in one piece. This is only exacerbated during summer tournaments, a headache Dowman had not been giving him—until perhaps now. Carsley heavily hinted that the 16-year-old is in line to be selected for the U-21 European Championship, which will be hosted across Albania and Serbia from June to July in 2027.

“We always spoke about how the timing has to be right for him and for us,” Carsley noted. “We needed more options in wide areas in terms of goals and assists, and he’s definitely added to that. ” “Obviously there’s a lot of expectation around him,” the youth team boss added, “and he seems to handle that so well. I think it’s just important that we keep supporting him and helping him progress at his own pace. ” Dowman’s pace of progress is unlike anything