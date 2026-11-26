TikTok star Max Balegde faces backlash after a controversial video at Number 10. His companies are valued at over one million pounds.

TikTok influencer Max Balegde, whose real name is Max Trobe, has accumulated a personal fortune exceeding one million pounds following a series of viral controversies. The 27-year-old creator sparked significant outrage after performing a lip-sync routine to the offensive AI-generated track Bumboclaat Wallahi outside the black door of Number 10 Downing Street. This performance occurred during an influencers' summit hosted by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, where the PM attempted to engage with younger demographics through social media collaboration.

Balegde Financial Portfolio Details

Accounts for Balegde's primary business entity, JJChase Limited, reveal a valuation of £698,000 as of June of last year. This figure represents a substantial increase from just three years prior, when the company was valued at only £149,000. Financial experts predict that the current worth of his business operations likely surpasses one million pounds, driven by his rapidly growing online presence and commercial partnerships. A second company, The Useless Studios Limited, which manages his podcast, was reported to be worth £64,821 in February 2025.

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Downing Street Video Backlash

The controversy intensified when it was revealed that the official social media team at Number 10 had liked and promoted the disputed TikTok video before it was deleted. The video featured Balegde miming to lyrics containing Jamaican patois profanity, specifically the term bumboclaat, which translates to a used sanitary towel and is considered highly offensive. This endorsement by the Prime Minister's office added further humiliation to Burnham, who had already faced criticism for inviting controversial figures into the heart of British political power.

Previous Influencer Interactions

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has previously engaged with other social media personalities to broaden his political appeal. Earlier, he invited influencer Luke Hamnett, known online as Live, Laugh, Luke, inside Number 10. Hamnett performed a dance routine recreating Hugh Grant's iconic moves from the film Love Actually, which was later used as a promotional clip for his interview. During that session, Hamnett praised Burnham's performance, stating he was genuinely impressed by the Prime Minister's work.

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Property Holdings in London

Balegde and his former partner of five years, Andrew Spann, own an £850,000 house in a fashionable part of north London. The property was put on the market earlier this year following their split. Both of Balegde's business entities are registered to a detached three-story house in Darwen, Lancashire, which is believed to be rented from a local businessman. This residential base contrasts with his high-profile status in the capital and his growing influence in the digital media landscape.

Family Background and Origins

Balegde was raised in Darwen, a predominantly working-class town in Lancashire. His parents, Joanne Lynch and Glen Trobe, have long since divorced. Ms. Lynch currently resides in a £600,000 four-bedroom gated property on an exclusive estate in the area. Mr. Trobe lives in a £140,000 period terraced house less than two miles away. Despite his current wealth and fame, Balegde started posting on TikTok in early 2020, initially documenting personal experiences before securing major sponsorships from brands including Waitrose, Calvin Klein, and Pretty Little Thing.