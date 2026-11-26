TikTok star Max Balegde faces backlash for Number 10 video while his business empire grows. Explore the financial details and political fallout.

TikTok personality Max Balegde has become the center of a significant political controversy after performing a provocative lip-sync video at Number 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the United Kingdom Prime Minister. The incident has drawn intense scrutiny not only for the nature of the content but also for the substantial financial success Balegde has achieved through his social media presence. The viral video, which featured offensive lyrics from the track Bumboclaat Wallahi, was performed in front of the famous black door of the Prime Minister's residence. This event occurred during an influencers' summit hosted by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, an effort designed to connect with younger demographics through digital content creators. The performance sparked immediate outrage due to the use of Jamaican patois profanity, leading to the video's subsequent deletion following widespread criticism. Despite the backlash, it emerged that the social media team at Number 10 had previously promoted and liked the controversial post, adding a layer of diplomatic embarrassment to the situation.

Financial Success Behind The Controversy

Reports indicate that Max Balegde, whose legal name is Max Trobe, has built a considerable fortune of over £1million from his online activities. Financial accounts for his company, JJChase Limited, revealed a valuation of £698,000 as of June last year, a sharp increase from just £149,000 three years prior. Industry experts believe the current worth of his business empire exceeds £1million given the steep upward trajectory of his follower count and commercial partnerships. A second entity, The Useless Studios Limited, which manages his podcast, held a value of £64,821 in February 2025. These businesses are registered to a detached three-story house in Darwen, Lancashire, which is reportedly rented from a local businessman. The rapid accumulation of wealth highlights the commercial power of modern digital influencers in the current media landscape.

Also read Max Balegde Defends Downing Street Video Controversy and Attacks Kemi Badenoch

Property Portfolio And Personal Life

Balegde's financial portfolio extends beyond his business entities to include significant residential properties across the United Kingdom. He and his former partner of five years, Andrew Spann, owned an £850,000 house in a fashionable part of north London, which was placed on the market following their earlier separation. This property stands in contrast to his origins in the predominantly working-class town of Darwen. His mother, Joanne Lynch, resides in a £600,000 four-bedroom gated property on an exclusive estate on the outskirts of Darwen. Meanwhile, his father, Glen Trobe, lives in a £140,000 period terraced house located less than two miles from his former wife's home. This disparity in living situations underscores the dramatic shift in socioeconomic status achieved by the 27-year-old creator since he began posting on TikTok in early 2020.

Corporate Structure And Brand Partnerships

The evolution of Balegde's career from documenting nightlife to securing major sponsorship deals illustrates the monetization potential of social media influence. His commercial operations have attracted partnerships with prominent brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Waitrose, Calvin Klein, and Jack Wills. These corporations are keen to leverage his reach to target younger consumers who are increasingly disengaged from traditional political discourse. The transition from a young man posting about dodgy haircuts to a major social media commercial operation has been facilitated by strategic business management through his limited companies. This financial growth has occurred alongside a series of previous controversies, including the reported end of his collaboration with George Clarke, a favorite figure from the television show Strictly.

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Political Implications For Number 10

The incident involving Max Balegde is part of a broader strategy by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to engage with the digital generation through influencer summits. Prior to Balegde's appearance, Burnham invited another influencer, Luke Hamnett, to Number 10. Hamnett, known as Live, Laugh, Luke, performed a dance routine recreating Hugh Grant's iconic moves from the film Love Actually inside the Prime Minister's residence. During a pseudo-serious interview, Hamnett expressed strong support for the Prime Minister's job performance. These events were designed to thank influencers for inspiring new approaches in Downing Street, with a final session on November 9 involving approximately 60 influencers. The acceptance of highly controversial content like the Bumboclaat video has raised questions about the boundaries of political engagement in the digital age.

Public Reaction And Content Moderation

The viral nature of the Bumboclaat Wallahi video led to swift public condemnation due to its misogynistic and offensive lyrics. The term Bumboclaat is a highly offensive Jamaican patois profanity derived from words for used sanitary towels, functioning similarly to severe insults in English. The deletion of the video and the admission that Number 10 had previously liked it have caused embarrassment for the Prime Minister's office. Family members, including Balegde's sister Elly, have declined to comment on the controversy, indicating a desire to maintain distance from the public dispute. The situation highlights the challenges political figures face when attempting to bridge the gap with younger voters through unfiltered and sometimes volatile social media personalities.