Max Balegde, at the centre of the Downing Street influencers row, was flown business class to Australia by ITV at a cost of over £10,000 for I'm A Celebrity.

TikTok star Max Balegde, who is at the centre of the Government's influencers row, was flown to Australia on a return business class seat paid for by ITV. The cost of the flight was over £10,000. The 27-year-old boarded a Qantas flight to Brisbane last weekend at London's Heathrow Airport to appear on the spin-off series of the jungle reality programme I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The trip comes after a controversy that has threatened to engulf No 10. Balegde performed a lewd and misogynistic song on the steps of Downing Street, and the video has since drawn sharp criticism from politicians. On Tuesday night, while the clip was still generating headlines, Balegde was live on ITV2.

Also read Max Balegde Wealth and Number 10 Controversy

ITV Paid for Business Class Travel and a Gold Coast Hotel Stay

ITV covered Balegde's business class flight to Australia, and the cost was over £10,000. The influencer, who has 4.2 million followers on social media, was also given accommodation at the Pepper's Salt and Resort Hotel on the Gold Coast.

The room was a pool view room costing approximately £130 a night. Balegde is also receiving a fee from producers for appearing on the show. He completed his contracted stint on the panel and did not return the following night.

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The arrangement has been described by previous contributors to the programme as a 'free holiday'. Critics say it is the latest in a series of freebies handed out to social media stars.

Balegde Defends the Downing Street Video as Silly and Light-Hearted

Balegde has defended his actions at the content creator event that Prime Minister Andy Burnham hosted earlier this month at Downing Street. He has since removed the offensive video and apologised for any offence caused.

In a statement on social media, Balegde said his phone had been taken on arrival at No 10. As he was leaving, he realised he had not made a clip, and the audio for an AI-generated song had been trending at the time, so he decided to make a silly video. He said: 'My content is always meant to be silly, fun and light-hearted.'

Balegde also shared behind-the-scenes footage of himself posing in front of a No 10 fireplace. He captioned the post with a crude phrase that has been widely criticised. The Andy Burnham impressionist Stuart Pidman was also at the event.

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Another social media influencer, Luke Hamnett, also came under fire. Hamnett posted a video of himself dancing along the corridors of No 10 to the Pointer Sisters' song Jump, before being caught when Mr Burnham suddenly appeared. The Daily Mail understands that Hamnett had met Mr Burnham on a previous occasion, and the two already have an existing relationship from meeting at an Oasis concert.

Kemi Badenoch Accuses Andy Burnham of Debasing Downing Street

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch used Prime Minister's Questions to accuse Andy Burnham of debasing Downing Street by hosting influencers. Mr Burnham refused to apologise for the event, saying he was engaging with people that young people themselves look to for information.

Badenoch told the Commons that the words used by one of the influencers on the steps of No 10 were so offensive that she would not repeat them in the House. She described comments about women's private parts and obscene language referring to white women as cheap meat as disgusting and grotesque.

The row has raised questions about how Downing Street selects content creators for official events, and about the use of commercial sponsorship in entertainment bookings. Neither ITV nor the Government has been quoted in the source material explaining the selection process in detail.