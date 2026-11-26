ITV paid over £10,000 for Max Balegde's business class flight to Australia for I'm A Celebrity. The influencer faces backlash after performing a lewd song at Downing Street during Prime Minister Andy Burnham's event.

ITV has flown TikTok star Max Balegde to Australia on a return business class seat costing over £10,000 for his appearance on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. The 27-year-old boarded a Qantas flight to Brisbane from London's Heathrow Airport last weekend following a major controversy at Downing Street. Balegde performed a lewd and misogynistic song on the steps of No 10, an incident that threatened to engulf the Prime Minister's office.

Itv Supports Influencer Despite Scandal

The broadcaster provided the influencer with a pool view room at the Pepper's Salt and Resort Hotel on the Gold Coast, which costs approximately £130 a night. Balegde is also receiving a fee from producers for his participation in the reality show. He appeared live on ITV2 on Tuesday night while his video of the performance was still generating headlines. The clip showed him miming the words to a viral internet meme that includes offensive phrases from Jamaican patois and crude sexual slang.

Also read Andy Burnham Blushes as Kemi Badenoch Attacks Max Balegde Video at PMQs

Balegde Defends Downing Street Performance

Balegde removed the offensive video but defended his actions at a content creator event hosted by Prime Minister Andy Burnham earlier this month. He claimed his phone was taken upon arrival at No 10 and that he created the silly video because an AI-generated audio track was already trending. The influencer apologized for any offense caused, stating his content is meant to be light-hearted. He also shared behind-the-scenes photos posing in front of the No 10 fireplace with a provocative caption.

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Political Backlash and Opposition Criticism

Prime Minister Andy Burnham faced criticism at Prime Minister's Questions for engaging with social media influencers. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused him of debasing Downing Street with her comments. She described the words used by Balegde as disgusting and pejorative, noting they referred to white women as cheap meat. Badenoch refused to repeat the specific offensive language in the House of Commons but condemned the behavior as grotesque.

Other Influencers Involved In Downing Street Event

>Luke Hamnett also came under fire for dancing along the corridors of No 10 and twerking to a song. Hamnett had previously met with Burnham at an Oasis concert and had an existing relationship with the Prime Minister. Impressionist Stuart Pidman was also present at the event. The gathering has been described as another instance of freebies handed out to social media stars by government officials.