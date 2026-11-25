TikToker Max Balegde explains his viral Downing Street lip-sync controversy, criticizes Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch for hypocrisy, and details the political fallout of the influencer event.

TikTok personality Max Balegde has issued a defense of his viral video filmed outside Downing Street, which ignited a political scandal involving the UK government and social media influencers. The twenty-seven-year-old content creator, currently filming for ITV's I'm A Celeb spin-off show in Australia, explained that the controversial clip was intended as light-hearted satire. Balegde claimed the audio, featuring the phrase 'bomboclaat p*ssywagon chicken nuggets,' had been stuck in his head due to its trending status, prompting him to create a silly, fun video rather than a malicious one.

Balegde Explains Downing Street Lip-Sync Incident

Max Balegde stated that his content is always meant to be silly, fun, and light-hearted, and he apologized for any offense caused by the recording. He emphasized that the video had been posted several weeks prior to the recent backlash, noting that 'nobody had an issue with it' for the first three weeks. Balegde argued that the sudden outrage was manufactured by right-wing commentators who seized on the clip to create a bizarre narrative after the fact, despite the event itself being described as wholesome and lovely for everyone involved.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Backlash For Downing Street Influencer Stunt

Max Balegde Criticizes Kemi Badenoch For Hypocrisy

Max Balegde directly attacked Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, accusing her of hypocrisy for calling for the resignation of London Mayor Sadiq Burnham over the influencer event. Balegde, who admitted he was unsure who Badenoch was before seeing her on television, labeled her a 'fool' for defending former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Partygate scandal. He pointed out the contradiction of Badenoch criticizing the current administration for degrading 10 Downing Street while previously ignoring similar behavior by a Tory Prime Minister during COVID lockdown restrictions.

Government Response To The Offensive Video Content

Prime Minister's official spokespeople welcomed the removal of the video, insisting the content was clearly not acceptable under any circumstances. The term 'bumboclaat,' derived from Jamaican patois, is regarded as highly offensive and translates to a used sanitary towel, functioning as a severe insult. The controversy has heightened scrutiny on how government officials engage with digital creators, with Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch demanding that Sadiq Burnham disclose every penny paid to the influencers who attended the Downing Street summit.

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Impact On Social Media Influencers And Political Strategy

Max Balegde, who commands thirty-six million followers on TikTok and approximately six hundred forty thousand on Instagram, was one of more than fifty influencers courted by Sadiq Burnham at the Downing Street event. The gathering aimed to boost Labour's appeal among younger voters, with the Prime Minister DJing and serving canapés to the digital stars. The incident has sparked a broader debate about the appropriateness of such events, with other attendees like podcaster Luke Hamnett also facing backlash for recreating scenes from the film Love Actually.

Next Steps For The Downing Street Influencer Scandal

Following the deletion of the offensive content and the subsequent media storm, the focus has shifted to the financial and ethical implications of the relationship between the Labour government and social media personalities. The Conservative Party continues to press for full transparency regarding payments made to the fifty influencers, whose combined audience reaches four hundred seventy million followers. As the scandal persists, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact the political standing of London Mayor Sadiq Burnham and the broader strategy for engaging with online creators in the UK.