Max Balegde attacks Kemi Badenoch after the No10 influencer party controversy, while Andy Burnham faces backlash for hosting the event.

Max Balegde has reignited the political firestorm surrounding the Downing Street influencer gathering by launching a direct counter-attack against Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch. This escalation follows initial apologies from the content creator regarding a controversial video recorded on the steps of No10, shifting the narrative from personal embarrassment to partisan confrontation.

Balegde Shifts From Apology to Aggression

Max Balegde, whose real name is Max Trobe, uploaded a new video at 9:30 pm on Wednesday that marked a sharp departure from his previous stance. Just twenty-four hours earlier, the twenty-seven-year-old had expressed regret for his conduct, stating that his content was intended to be silly and lighthearted and sincerely apologizing if anyone was offended by the use of offensive terminology. That display of contrition vanished quickly as he moved to a more combative posture, directly challenging the political establishment that criticized his presence at the event.

Also read Andy Burnham Blushes as Kemi Badenoch Attacks Max Balegde Video at PMQs

Targeting Kemi Badenoch With Policy Citations

Balegde focused his ire on Kemi Badenoch, who had publicly demanded that the Prime Minister apologize for debasing his office by allowing the vile video to be recorded. The content creator expressed shock at her level of anger and claimed to have conducted a simple Google search to justify his defense. He presented a series of specific policy positions held by Badenoch, arguing that she was hypocritical in her current condemnation.

To support his argument, Balegde cited a 2020 headline from The Independent in which Badenoch warned teachers against presenting white privilege as fact, a claim he framed as opposition to critical race theory. He also referenced a 2024 Guardian article stating that the Tories would allow bars on trans women, and a 2022 ITV article suggesting she had delayed banning conversion therapy. These references were displayed on screen to counter her criticism of his behavior at the government seat.

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Discrepancies In Influencer Reach Claims

Questions have arisen regarding the accuracy of Balegde's claim that the influencers who attended the controversial party on November 9 boasted over 430 million followers combined. This figure closely mirrored Labour's official line, which informed political journalists that the creators reached a combined audience of more than 470 million people. The similarity in numbers has led to speculation that Balegde was not operating independently but was instead echoing messages provided by government communications staff.

Despite initially claiming in a previous video that he did not even know who Badenoch was, his subsequent detailed rebuttal suggests a different reality. He listed several Tory Party leaders who had criticized him, specifically naming Badenoch, though he previously insisted he only knew her from videos where she was making a fool of herself. This rapid acquisition of nuanced political information, complete with dated citations, has drawn suspicion from observers and political rivals alike.

Downing Street Denies Briefing The Influencer

Speculation is now swirling that Max Balegde might be receiving briefings from friends within the Labour Party to defend the government against the crisis. A senior Tory source told the Mail that it was a funny coincidence that Balegde was saying exactly the same things Labour had been telling journalists that week, asking if Downing Street was now briefing influencers to attack other political parties.

Downing Street has rejected these suggestions, with a spokesman for Balegde insisting that the content creator was not fed lines. They stated that the words in the uploaded content were his own and derived from facts that were widely available in the public domain. However, the relationship between Max Balegde and Andy Burnham appears likely to continue, despite Burnham admitting that the video was inappropriate. The pair first connected at an Oasis concert, with Balegde introducing the Prime Minister at the reception and later boasting of a private tea meeting.