Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) reports they responded to a wastewater overflow of an estimated 1,800 gallons into Pierce Creek (9220 Airport Blvd) Ma

Mobile Area Water & Sewer System reports they responded to a wastewater overflow of an estimated 1,800 gallons into Pierce Creek May 25, 2026 due to heavy rainfall.

MAWSS sewer system is designed to collect and convey wastewater to a MAWSS wastewater treatment plant. During heavy rains, storm water infiltrates and inundates aging sewer lines causing manholes to overflow. Health department precautions regarding contact with impacted waters and seafood preparation should be followed. On the rolling green hills of Arlington National Cemetery, a group of volunteers makes sure no service member is laid to rest alone.

Some states have increased taxes on high-income earners in recent years to raise more revenue for public services, sparking debate over economic impact. An illegal immigrant from Mexico was indicated in connection with a rollover crash that killed her 9-year-old daughter and hurt three other children. NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SPC Tracy Laramore who served in the U.S. Army.

He lost his life in Iraq. He was from Okaloosa County. A new study warns the clock is ticking for New Orleans and coastal Louisiana amid rising sea levels, and the authors urge officials to begin planning for future resettlements to avoid future crisis displacement.





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