Mavrick Bourque scored his first goal for Nashville, getting it against the team that traded him nearly five months ago as the Predators beat Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night to end the Stars’ five-game winning streak.

Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen shoots as Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

Mavrick Bourque scored his first goal for Nashville, getting it against the team that traded him nearly five months ago as the Predators beat Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night to end the Stars' five-game winning streak. Predators goalie Juuse Saros stopped 20 shots, and withstood a flurry of activity in front of his net toward the end of the Stars' only power play with about 5 1/2 minutes left.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bourque put Nashville ahead to stay when he scored with just under a minute left in the first period, taking a pass from Brady Skjei and then sliding across the center of the circle before sending a wrister past former teammate Jake Oettinger. The 24-year-old Bourque raised both arms in the air and glanced upward with an expression of relief after finally scoring a goal in his 20th game, though he already had five assists.