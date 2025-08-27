Mavis Staples Enlists Star-Studded Lineup for New Album 'We Get By'

Eighty-six-year-old music legend Mavis Staples unveils her new album, 'We Get By,' featuring collaborations with a diverse array of musical talents.

Legendary 86-year-old vocalist Mavis Staples will release her new album , ' We Get By ,' on November 7th via Anti-. The album, produced by Brad Cook, showcases Staples' exceptional talent with her rendition of contemporary songs, including Frank Ocean 's 'Godspeed' and Kevin Morby's 'Beautiful Strangers.' \'Beautiful Strangers' holds particular poignancy, as Morby penned it in remembrance of the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

This version features a remarkable collaboration with MJ Lenderman, Cook and his brother Phil, longtime Staples bandleader Rick Holmstrom, and backing vocals from Nathaniel Rateliff and Tré Burt. The album boasts an impressive roster of guest appearances, including musical icons like Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, Derek Trucks, Indigo Girls' Amy Ray, Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, Iron & Wine's Sam Beam, and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield. Staples' soulful interpretations also encompass timeless classics popularized by artists like Curtis Mayfield, Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, Sparklehorse, and Gillian Welch. Adding to the album's emotional depth, Hozier and Allison Russell crafted a touching original song, 'Human Mind,' specifically for Staples.\'Mavis is the transcendent force of love embodied,' states Russell. 'There is no higher honor than one of my biggest heroes being moved by words I wrote.' Staples reflects, 'I just have to deliver the compassion I feel. I want to share the song the way I feel it.' 'It isn't easy to put into words what it feels like having one of the best, most important vocalists and cultural figures of both the 20th and 21st century sing one of my songs,' says Morby, 'But hearing Mavis sing 'Beautiful Strangers' is hands down the greatest moment and highest honor of my career. Far beyond any kind of accolade or acclaim - having one of my biggest heroes sing something I wrote is the most validating and flattering thing that could ever happen to me as a songwriter and person. Thank you, Mavis. Mavis also wields that extremely rare power to take a song somebody else wrote and make it entirely her own. As the person who penned 'Beautiful Strangers,' I feel I have every right to say her version is better.





SPIN / 🏆 258. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MAVIS STAPLES NEW ALBUM WE GET BY COLLABORATIONS FRANK OCEAN KEVIN MORBY BUDDY GUY BONNIE RAITT BON IVER WILCO DERRIK TRUCKS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Watch Flavor Flav & Chuck D Bow Down to Mavis Staples in Heartwarming MeetupFlavor Flav and Chuck D bowed down to Mavis Staples in a sweet video from their meeting at the Newport Folk Festival.

Read more »

Pro Cinema Meets iPhone With New Mavis and Ninja Phone IntegrationMavis Camera now supports Atomos Ninja Phone, enabling pro camera connectivity and advanced video features on more iPhones and iPads.

Read more »

Rhett Miller Enlists Turnpike Troubadours’ Evan Felker for New Song ‘Come as You Are’Rhett Miller previews his new solo album 'A Lifetime of Riding by Night' with the song 'Come as You Are,' featuring Turnpike Troubadours' Evan Felker.

Read more »

Jennifer Aniston enlists Selena Gomez to help her 'lean into social media'Jennifer Aniston has revealed Selena Gomez has helped her to 'lean into social media.' The 56-year-old actress joined Instagram in late 2019.

Read more »

Jennifer Aniston enlists Selena Gomez to help her 'lean into social media'Jennifer Aniston has revealed Selena Gomez has helped her to 'lean into social media.' The 56-year-old actress joined Instagram in late 2019.

Read more »

Jennifer Aniston enlists Selena Gomez to help her 'lean into social media'Jennifer Aniston has revealed Selena Gomez has helped her to 'lean into social media.' The 56-year-old actress joined Instagram in late 2019.

Read more »