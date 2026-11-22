Dallas Mavericks defeat Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 in Dallas. Kyrie Irving scores 25 points while Cooper Flagg adds 22 for the home win.

The Dallas Mavericks secured a decisive 110-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, November 21, 2026, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The win extends Dallas to a 9-7 record, while the Clippers fall to 4-11 with three consecutive losses across all venues.

Irving and Flagg Lead Mavericks Offensive Push

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points to anchor the Mavericks offensive performance against the Clippers. Cooper Flagg contributed significantly with 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the win over the Clippers.

Also read Kyrie Irving scores 25, Cooper Flagg 22 as the Mavericks top the Clippers

Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points off the bench for the Mavericks. Max Christie also provided crucial scoring depth with 13 points for the winning squad against the Clippers.

Key Moments Define Critical Second Half Period

The game remained competitive until a decisive late surge by the Mavericks shifted momentum permanently. Kris Dunn hit a corner 3-pointer that reduced the Dallas lead to 91-88 with 5:12 remaining in the contest.

Advertisement

Immediately following the Clippers shot, the Mavericks executed an 11-0 run to seal the victory. Dallas capitalized on two Clippers turnovers during this critical sequence to break the game open.

Cooper Flagg shot 7 of 13 from the free-throw line in this stretch. This marks the first instance since last season where the NBA Rookie of the Year missed six free throws in a single career appearance.

Clippers Bench Struggles Despite Individual Efforts

Brook Lopez accounted for 17 of his 21 total points in the second half for the Clippers. Rui Hachimura matched his season high with 19 points and four 3-pointers for the visiting team.

The Clippers entered the game ranked last in the NBA for rebounding at an average of 39 rebounds per game. Despite winning the board battle 54-52 against the Mavericks, they were outscored 20-19 in second-chance points.

Advertisement

Darius Garland dribbled against Dallas Mavericks defenders Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall during the second half for the Clippers. Keaton Wagler also faced pressure from Walter Clayton Jr. in the first half.

Impact of Absences and Current Team Standings

The Mavericks played their first game of the season without starting forward P.J. Washington Jr., who sat out due to an illness. Dallas used this home win to begin a back-to-back set following an 0-3 road trip.

The Clippers have now dropped three straight games overall and remain winless at home on the road with an 0-7 record. The team faces the challenge of reversing their current slump in upcoming fixtures.