Mavericks Rookie Upgraded on Injury Report Ahead of Important Timberwolves Matchup

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been surviving without Anthony Edwards so far.

Oct 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Mavericks had a couple of days off after back-to-back wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers on Sunday and Monday, respectively. It's now right back to it with three games in the next four days, starting with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evening.

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Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards only played in four games this season before they decided that he needed knee surgery, but they've gone 5-2 in his absence, picking up an impressive win over the Houston Rockets in that time. They're still a formidable opponent, and with the Western Conference still starting the season strong, games like this really matter for the Mavericks, who find themselves at a somewhat surprising 7-4. 9th overall pick Morez Johnson Jr. has been dealing with shin splints all season, which has limited his athleticism, and he missed the second leg of the back-to-back against the Pacers on Monday because of it.

The Mavericks upgraded Johnson to probable for Thursday's matchup against the T-Wolves. Assuming he's able to play, how Dusty May manages the frontcourt against Rudy Gobert will be fascinating. Do they roll with Santi Aldama more to bring him away from the basket? Do they play Johnson more to have better hands defensively?

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Nov 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. dunks over Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. during the second half in an Emirates NBA Cup game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis is one of the shorter injury reports that we've had this season, all things considered. Caleb Martin is available to play through a right thumb sprain.

He has started the last few games and has been important because of his point-of-attack defense and ability to keep the offense moving. Rookie guard Sergio De Larrea remains out due to a right knee sprain. Dusty May has mentioned a few times that he's close, but if we've learned anything about the Mavericks and this new training staff, they take things cautiously . Dereck Lively II remains out as he recovers from a foot surgery 11 months ago.

No timetable has been provided for his recovery. European sharpshooter Tarik Biberovic has yet to play due to right heel bursitis, and he remains out. Outside of Anthony Edwards being out, the only other player out is Donte DiVincenzo, who tore his right Achilles in the playoffs last year. They feel confident that they could have him back later in the season.

Backup center Joan Beringer has been playing with a facemask on for the last few games because of a nasal fracture, but he is available. Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG