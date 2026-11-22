The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100, fueled by a late 11-0 run. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 25 points while rookie Cooper Flagg contributed 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Clippers struggled on the road, dropping to 0-7 in away games, despite Brook Lopez's 21 points and Rui Hachimura's season-high 19 points.

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Cooper Flagg had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Dallas Mavericks used a late 11-0 run to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Saturday night.

Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points, and Max Christie finished with 13, both off the bench, as Dallas began a back-to-back with a second consecutive win at home following a 0-3 trip. Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to lead the Clippers , who have dropped three straight overall and are 0-7 on the road. Rui Hachimura had 19 points, matching a season high with four 3-pointers.

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After the Clippers' Kris Dunn hit a corner 3 that cut Dallas' lead to 91-88 with 5:12 left, the Mavericks scored 11 in a row aided by two Los Angeles turnovers. Flagg went 7 of 13 at the foul line, the first time last season's NBA Rookie of the Year — an 84.2% free-throw shooter — has missed six in his brief career. The Clippers entered last in the NBA in rebounding, averaging 39 per game.

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They beat the Mavericks on the boards 54-52 but were outscored 20-19 in second-chance points. The Mavericks played their first game this season without starting forward P.J. Washington Jr., who sat out with an illness. Mavericks: At Utah on Sunday night to begin a three-game trip.