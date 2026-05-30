Mavericks Legend Seen as Perfect Teacher for Victor Wembanyama

Saturday night will be the best thing in basketball: Game 7. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have pushed each other to the brink, as Shai Gilgeo

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama fumbles a rebound in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the first quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Saturday night will be the best thing in basketball: Game 7. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have pushed each other to the brink, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama try to lift their teams to the NBA Finals. A lot of fans already knew how special Wembanyama could be.

He was drafted first overall in 2023 for a reason, as he's been able to pair his ridiculous size with incredible skill on both ends of the floor. His offensive game is still growing, but he's going to be the face of the NBA before too long, and his competitiveness will only help that. Still, people want him to expand on his game. Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas suggested that he needs to team up with“Slow down.

You’re in a rush," Arenas started on his show.

"Go work with Dirk this summer. Dirk understood to keep the ball high. Shot from above his head... You couldn’t block his shot.

Dirk didn’t move very fast or very quick. But got by everybody. ” Dirk Nowitzki was a true unicorn in NBA history as a 7-footer who could shoot from all over the floor. He was a one-man offense, and because his release was basically behind his head, it was almost impossible to defend him.

Once he added his patented fadeaway into his bag, it didn't matter how contested the space was; he was open. Wembanyama could stand to learn from a player like Nowitzki, as two Europeans looking to make their mark on NBA history. Would Nowitzki be willing to help, though? Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA on Amazon studio analyst Dirk Nowitzki during the NBA Cup semifinals at T-Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesDirk Nowitzki had a longstanding rivalry with the San Antonio Spurs, as he and Tim Duncan went back and forth throughout the 2000s. There may have been a lot of respect, but there wasn't a lot of love. Nowitzki may not be around the Mavs as much as he used to be, but that doesn't mean he's going to help his rival.

The Dallas Mavericks have their own young star that Nowitzki could mentor. Cooper Flagg had an outstanding rookie season, but he does need to refine his offensive game, and continuing to develop his jumper would be essential for that. He has great size, and his midrange started to come around throughout the season. Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024.

Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG





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