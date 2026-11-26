The Dallas Mavericks have something to celebrate in the early season.

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford and forward Cooper Flagg celebrate during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Mavericks have clinched a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, as they have won West Group A. They beat the Denver Nuggets convincingly on Tuesday to put them in position, but the Houston Rockets' 116-104 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night is what sealed it for the Mavs. It's the first time the Mavericks have won their group since the NBA Cup was introduced in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were the 2024 Wild Card team and bowed out in the quarterfinals to the OKC Thunder. The Mavericks are the first team to clinch their group this season, and they still have one more qualifying game to play against the Suns on Friday night. That will be important for seeding. As of Thanksgiving morning, the Mavericks, the Boston Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are the only teams 3-0 in Group Play.